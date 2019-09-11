NFL odds, picks, predictions for Week 2: Advanced computer model loving Patriots, Giants

Seven of the 16 games during the NFL's opening weekend finished with double-digit margins of victory. The Ravens, Titans and Patriots all made an early statement, winning by at least 30. However, as we enter the Week 2 NFL schedule, there are 10 games with NFL spreads listed at 4.5 points or fewer. Coming off an abysmal offensive performance in their Thursday night opener, the Chicago Bears are 2.5-point favorites on the road against the Broncos in the latest Week 2 NFL odds, with the total at 40.5 for two teams that combined to score just 19 points in Week 1. Meanwhile, the Saints and Rams are both coming off thrilling victories and will go head-to-head on Sunday in a highly-anticipated game in Los Angeles. The Rams are favored by a field goal, one of the tightest NFL lines of the week, while the total is 53. But before you make any Week 2 NFL picks, you should scope out the Week 2 NFL predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 2 of the 2019 NFL season on a sizzling 17-6 run that dates back to last season. It's also on a strong 79-49 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch.com for the third straight year on straight-up NFL picks and beat over 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up

Now, it has examined the latest Week 2 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its football predictions are in. One of the top Week 2 NFL predictions the model recommends: the Patriots (-19) cover the largest spread of Week 2 in a win over the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, avenging their stunning 34-33 loss to Miami last December.

The Patriots surged to the top of the 2020 Super Bowl odds with a dominant 33-3 win over the Steelers in Week 1. And they'll only get stronger with the addition of wide receiver Antonio Brown, who is set to play in Week 2. The Dolphins, meanwhile, looked like perhaps the worst team in the NFL in a 59-10 loss to the Ravens in Week 1. The Pats cover the spread in well over 50 percent of simulations, according to the model, while there's also value on the Over (48) because the model is projecting 49 total points.

Another one of the Week 2 NFL picks from the model: the Giants (+2) cover at home over the Bills on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET in MetLife Stadium.

The Bills are coming off a 17-16 comeback win over the Jets win Week 1, while the Giants ran into a high-powered Cowboys offense that hung 35 points on them. However, the Giants' offensive line showed marked improvement, and the offense managed to put up 470 yards while allowing just one sack.

Running back Saquon Barkley is coming off a 120-yard rushing performance despite receiving just 11 carries with the Giants trailing. Given Buffalo's offensive challenges, the Giants should be able to make a larger commitment to running the football due to game flow. They averaged 5.0 yards per carry at home last season versus 4.3 on the road.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen put up just a 62.3 QB rating in road games last season, so you can look for the Giants' defense to bounce back against a Buffalo offense that turned the ball over four times in MetLife Stadium last week against the Jets. That's why the model has the Giants covering over 60 percent of the time, with under (43.5) hitting in a whopping 70 percent of simulations.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers (-6.5, 49.5)



Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers (-6.5, 49.5)

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans (-3, 44.5)

Los Angeles Chargers at Detroit Lions (+2.5, 48)

Buffalo Bills at New York Giants (+2, 43.5)

Arizona Cardinals at Baltimore Ravens (-13.5, 46.5)

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins (+19, 48)

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins (+5, 46.5)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans (-8.5, 43.5)

Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers (-4, 46.5)

San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals (-1.5, 45)

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers (-3, 44.5)

Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders (+8, 53)

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams (-3, 53)

Chicago Bears at Denver Broncos (+2.5, 40.5)

Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons (+1.5, 51)

Cleveland Browns at New York Jets (+2.5, 45)