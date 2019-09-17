NFL odds, picks, predictions for Week 3: Advanced computer model loving Steelers, Lions

Injuries to star quarterbacks Ben Roethlisberger (elbow) and Drew Brees (thumb) had a major impact on the Week 3 NFL odds. With Roethlisberger out for the season, the Pittsburgh Steelers, who picked up secondary help on Monday by trading for Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, are going off as seven-point road underdogs against Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers, one of the largest NFL spreads of the week. The Saints, meanwhile, should get Brees back in around six weeks, but they'll have to make due with Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill at quarterback for the time being. They're going off as 4.5-point underdogs at Seattle this week, according to the latest NFL lines. Before locking in any Week 3 NFL picks on these matchups or any others, see the NFL predictions from the proven projection model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago.

The model ranked inside the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third straight year on straight-up NFL picks and beat over 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has examined the latest Week 3 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its football predictions are in. One of the top Week 3 NFL predictions the model recommends: the Steelers (+7) cover on the road against the 49ers. Mason Rudolph will make his first start in place of the injured Roethlisberger, who was lost for the season in Week 2 with an elbow injury. The Steelers are optimistic, however, that they'll have running back James Conner, who left in Week 2 with a knee injury.

The model projects that Rudolph will throw for almost 250 yards. The Niners get the straight-up win, but Pittsburgh stays within the spread in over 50 percent of simulations. There's also value on the under (44.5) because that hits in well over 50 percent of simulations.

Another one of the Week 3 NFL picks from the model: the Lions (+7) keep it within the spread against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles dropped their Week 2 matchup to the Falcons and are dealing with a lengthy injury list, with players like Alshon Jeffery (calf), Dallas Goedert (calf), Corey Clement (shoulder), Timmy Jernigan (foot) and DeSean Jackson (groin) among the wounded. The Lions, meanwhile, are off to a 1-0-1 start after tying Arizona on the road in Week 1 and then outlasting a tough Chargers squad 13-10 in Week 2.

The model projects that quarterback Matthew Stafford will throw for well over 250 yards, while running back Kerryon Johnson adds almost 100 yards of total offense for Detroit. The Lions cover in almost 60 percent of simulations, while the under (48) also hits almost 60 percent of the time.

The model also has a strong pick for Rams vs. Browns on Sunday Night Football, and is calling for a Super Bowl contender to go down hard this week.

Week 3 NFL odds:



Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars (+1.5, 40)

Denver Broncos at Green Bay Packers (-8, 43)

Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles (-7, 48)

Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs (-6.5, 55)

Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills (-6, 43.5)

Atlanta Falcons at Indianapolis Colts (-2.5, 47.5)

Oakland Raiders at Minnesota Vikings (-7.5, 42.5)

New York Jets at New England Patriots (-18, 47)

Miami Dolphins at Dallas Cowboys (-21, 47.5)

New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-6.5, 48)

Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals (+2.5, 46.5)

New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks (-4.5, 44.5)

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Chargers (-3, 48)

Pittsburgh Steelers at San Francisco 49ers (-7, 44.5)

Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns (+2.5, 51)

Chicago Bears at Washington Redskins (+4, 41.5)