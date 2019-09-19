NFL odds, picks, predictions for Week 3: Proven computer model loving Steelers, Lions

There's been plenty of NFL news surrounding quarterbacks, including Andrew Luck announcing his stunning retirement before the season even started. Two weeks into the NFL schedule and the position has continued to change, with Jaguars QB Nick Foles on injured reserve with a broken clavicle, Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger out for the season after undergoing elbow surgery, and Saints QB Drew Brees out six weeks with a thumb injury. And on Tuesday, two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback Eli Manning was benched by the Giants in favor of Daniel Jones. The Jaguars, Steelers, Giants and Saints are all underdogs in the latest Week 3 NFL odds. However, the Colts are coming off their first win of 2019 and appear to be adjusting to life with Jacoby Brissett as the starter. They're two-point favorites over the Falcons on Sunday, one of the tightest NFL lines of the week. NFL odds and spreads will continue to shift as kickoffs approach and news pours in. Before you make any Week 3 NFL picks, you should see the latest NFL predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has absolutely nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 3 of the 2019 NFL season on a strong 17-10 run that dates back to last season. It's also on a 79-53 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. Additionally, it nailed the Seahawks (+4) covering against the Steelers and the Patriots (-18) covering a massive spread against the Dolphins with room to spare in Week 2.

The model ranked inside the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third straight year on straight-up NFL picks and beat over 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has examined the latest Week 3 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its football predictions are in. One of the top Week 3 NFL predictions the model recommends: the Steelers (+6.5) cover on the road against the 49ers. Mason Rudolph will make his first start in place of the injured Roethlisberger, who was lost for the season in Week 2 with an elbow injury. The Steelers are optimistic, however, that they'll have running back James Conner, who left in Week 2 with a knee injury.

The model projects that Rudolph will throw for almost 250 yards. The Niners get the straight-up win, but Pittsburgh stays within the spread in over 50 percent of simulations. There's also value on the under (43.5) because that hits in well over 50 percent of simulations.

Another one of the Week 3 NFL picks from the model: the Lions (+6.5) cover on the road against the Eagles on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. The Lions' season got off to a rocky start when they tied as three-point favorites against the rebuilding Cardinals, but they bounced back with an upset win over the Chargers last week.

Meanwhile, the Eagles are coming off a disappointing road loss to the Falcons as one-point favorites on Sunday Night Football. Yet the line leaves the competitive Lions with almost a touchdown cushion, a daunting number to cover when you consider how stingy Detroit's red-zone defense has been this season.

The Lions rank 27th in total defense and 11th in scoring defense because they've only allowed two touchdowns on seven opponent trips inside the 20-yard line. That 28.6 percent touchdown rate in the red zone is tied for fourth-best in the NFL.

Justin Coleman and Rashaan Melvin have been incredibly stingy in coverage this year, allowing just 11 completions for 89 yards on 26 targets in coverage. Meanwhile, Devon Kennard has been a force off the edge, with eight pressures, five hurries and three sacks in two games. That ability to disrupt is why the model says the Lions cover in nearly 60 percent of simulations, with under (46.5) also hitting nearly 60 percent of the time.

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars (+1.5, 39)

Denver Broncos at Green Bay Packers (-8, 42.5)

Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles (-6.5, 46.5)

Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs (-6.5, 54.5)

Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills (-6, 44)

Atlanta Falcons at Indianapolis Colts (-2, 47)

Oakland Raiders at Minnesota Vikings (-8, 43.5)

New York Jets at New England Patriots (-23, 43.5)

Miami Dolphins at Dallas Cowboys (-21.5, 47)

New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-6.5, 48)

Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals (+2.5, 46.5)

New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks (-4, 44.5)

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Chargers (-3, 47.5)

Pittsburgh Steelers at San Francisco 49ers (-6.5, 43.5)

Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns (+3, 49)

Chicago Bears at Washington Redskins (+4, 41.5)