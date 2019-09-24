NFL odds, picks, predictions for Week 4: Advanced computer model loving Bears, Patriots

The Week 4 NFL schedule features plenty of challenges for new faces at quarterback. Teddy Bridgewater filled in well for Drew Brees (thumb) in a win over the Seahawks in Week 3, and now he takes on the 3-0 Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys are going off as three-point favorites on Sunday Night Football, according to the latest Week 4 NFL odds. Kyle Allen is set to make a second consecutive start for the Panthers in place of Cam Newton (foot) as Carolina takes on the Houston Texans (-7). At a touchdown, that game features one of the largest NFL lines of the week. And after throwing for 336 yards and leading the Giants to their first win of the season, Daniel Jones and New York will take on the division-rival Redskins (+3) as the pressure mounts for Washington to give rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins a shot. NFL spreads will continue to move as kickoffs approach. Before locking in any Week 3 NFL picks on those games or any others, be sure to see the NFL predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 4 of the 2019 NFL season on a strong 17-10 run. It's also on a 79-53 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. And in Week 3, it was all over the Saints (+5) without Drew Brees covering against the Seahawks and Daniel Jones leading the Giants (+5) to the cover against the Bucs.

Now, it has examined the latest Week 4 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its football predictions are in. One of the top Week 4 NFL predictions the model recommends: the Bears (-2.5) cover against the Vikings in an NFC North battle at Soldier Field.

Chicago's defense has been among the best in the NFL, giving up just 13 points per game. The swarming attack was on full display on Monday Night Football against Washington as the Bears forced five turnovers, including a pick-six by safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix in the win.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins, meanwhile, has struggled for Minnesota, completing just 58.7 percent of his passes this season with only three touchdowns and two interceptions. With the Vikings looking largely one-dimensional through three weeks, the model predicts that Cousins will throw for under 200 yards against the Bears as Chicago covers in well over 50 percent of simulations. There's also value on the under (38) because that hits almost 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the Week 4 NFL picks from the model: the Patriots (-7) cover on the road against Buffalo. The Patriots are rolling early in the season, outscoring their three opponents 106-17. They're ranked second in the league in points per game (35.3) and passing offense (311.3 yards per game).

The Bills are off to a surprising 3-0 start, but haven't been tested thus far, with their wins coming over the Jets, Giants and Bengals. The model projects that New England quarterback Tom Brady will throw for 250 yards and two touchdowns as the Patriots win by double-digits and cover in almost 60 percent of simulations.

Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers (-4.5, 45)

Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans (-5, 46)

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens (-7, 46)

Washington Redskins at New York Giants (-3, 47)

Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins (+16.5, 44.5)

Oakland Raiders at Indianapolis Colts (-7, 45)

Kansas City Chiefs at Detroit Lions (+6, 54)

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills (+7, 42.5)

Tennessee Titans at Atlanta Falcons (-4, 46)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams (-9.5, 50.5)

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals (+4.5, 47.5)

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears (-2.5, 38)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Denver Broncos (-3, 38)

Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints (+3, 46)

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers (-4, 43.5)