NFL odds, picks, predictions for Week 4: Advanced computer model loving Bears, Rams

Now playing in the final season of his rookie contract, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is using his play to convince the organization to offer him a major extension. A red-hot start has the Cowboys sitting at 3-0 with convincing wins over the Giants, Redskins and Dolphins. As we enter the Week 4 NFL schedule, the Cowboys will face their biggest test yet against the 2-1 Saints in New Orleans on Sunday Night Football. Without Drew Brees in the New Orleans lineup, the Cowboys are 2.5-point road favorites according to the latest Week 4 NFL odds. At less than a field goal, it's one of the tightest NFL lines this week. Elsewhere, the Bears are 2.5-point favorites over the Vikings, the Patriots are seven-point favorites over the Bills and the Ravens are favored by a touchdown over the Browns according to the latest NFL spreads. Then there's the Chargers, who are laying 15.5, according to the current NFL odds, against a Dolphins team that looks destined for the No. 1 overall draft pick next year.

One of the top Week 4 NFL predictions the model recommends: the Bears (-2.5) cover against the Vikings in an NFC North battle at Soldier Field.

Chicago's defense has been among the best in the NFL, giving up just 13 points per game. The swarming attack was on full display on Monday Night Football against Washington as the Bears forced five turnovers, including a pick-six by safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix in the win.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins, meanwhile, has struggled for Minnesota, completing just 58.7 percent of his passes this season with only three touchdowns and two interceptions. With the Vikings looking largely one-dimensional through three weeks, the model predicts that Cousins will throw for under 200 yards against the Bears as Chicago covers in well over 50 percent of simulations. There's also value on the under (38) because that hits almost 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the Week 4 NFL picks from the model: the Rams cover as 10-point favorites over the Buccaneers at home on Sunday afternoon.

After representing the NFC in the Super Bowl last year, the Rams are quietly off to a 3-0 start, with more focus being on unbeaten New England and Kansas City. The Rams squeaked by the Panthers, beat the Saints after Brees went down early and then had to grind out a 20-13 win over the Browns last week.

However, while the offense is hasn't quite matched its 2018 pace, Wade Phillips' defense has more than picked up the slack. The Rams rank seventh in the NFL in points allowed and third in total defense. Linebacker Clay Matthews has been a strong free-agency addition off the edge with four sacks in three games, and the Rams secondary is allowing just 4.9 net yards per pass attempt for the year.

The model says the Rams' offense will break out against a Buccaneers defense that was torched by Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones last week. That's why the Rams cover in nearly 60 percent of simulations, while the over (49.5) hits nearly 70 percent of the time.

Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers (-4.5, 46)

Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans (-4, 46.5)

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens (-7, 45.5)

Washington Redskins at New York Giants (-3, 49)

Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins (+15.5, 44)

Oakland Raiders at Indianapolis Colts (-6.5, 45)

Kansas City Chiefs at Detroit Lions (+6.5, 54)

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills (+7, 42.5)

Tennessee Titans at Atlanta Falcons (-4, 45)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams (-10, 49.5)

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals (+5, 48)

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears (-2.5, 38)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Denver Broncos (-3, 38.5)

Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints (+2.5, 47)

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers (-4, 43.5)