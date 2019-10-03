NFL odds, picks, predictions for Week 5: Advanced computer model loving Giants, Bears

As we enter Week 5 of the 2019 NFL schedule, only three unbeaten teams remain. All three will be in action this week, with the Patriots visiting the winless Redskins, the Chiefs hosting the Colts on Sunday Night Football and the 49ers returning from bye to host the Browns on Monday Night Football. New England is favored by 15.5, Kansas City is favored by 11 and San Francisco is favored by 3.5 in the latest Week 5 NFL odds. Elsewhere, the Saints will look to keep it rolling despite Drew Brees' injury and hold onto first place in the NFC South as 3.5-point favorites over the Buccaneers, according to the current NFL lines. Meanwhile, the Cowboys and Packers will clash in a battle of 3-1 squads at AT&T Stadium, with Dallas listed as a 3.5-point favorite, one of the tightest NFL spreads of the week. Before you make any Week 5 NFL picks, be sure to see the NFL predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 5 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a blistering 21-11 run that dates back to last season. It's also on a 83-54 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. And in Week 4, it nailed the Saints (+2.5) winning outright as underdogs against the Cowboys.

The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has examined the latest Week 5 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its football predictions are in. One of the top Week 5 NFL predictions the model recommends: the Giants (+5.5) stay within the spread against the Vikings.

Rookie quarterback Daniel Jones is 2-0 straight-up and against the spread as the Giants' starter. Those wins came against the Buccaneers and Redskins, however, two of the league's lower-ranked passing defenses. He'll be tested against the Vikings, the league's No. 5 overall scoring defense. The model says that Jones piles up around 250 yards through the air as the Giants cover in over 50 percent of simulations. There's also plenty of value on the under (43.5) because that hits almost 70 percent of the time.

Another one of the Week 5 NFL picks from the model: the Bears cover as 5.5-point favorites over the Raiders in London.

The Bears are coming off a 16-6 win over the Vikings to improve to 3-1 on the season and their defense looks every bit as dominant as it was last year when they won the NFC North. They've forced seven turnovers in the last two weeks while ranking second in points allowed and fifth in total defense.

Despite missing Roquan Smith (personal reasons), Bilal Nichols (wrist) and Akiem Hicks (knee) from the front seven, Chicago held Dalvin Cook, who led the NFL in rushing through three weeks, to just 35 yards on 14 carries and swarmed Kirk Cousins to record six sacks last week. They have 17 sacks as a team and there's little arguing that this is the NFL's most disruptive defense.

Meanwhile, the Bears lost quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to a left shoulder injury and he isn't expected to play in London. However, Chase Daniel was efficient as a distributor in his absence, completing 22-of-30 passes for 195 yards and a score without a turnover. Against a Raiders defense that ranks 24th in points allowed and 22nd in yards allowed, he should have plenty of opportunities to keep the Bears' offense moving. That's why the model has the Bears covering 60 percent of the time, with the under (41) hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations.

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks (-1.5, 49)

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers (+3.5, 44.5)

Chicago Bears at Oakland Raiders (+5.5, 40.5)

Arizona Cardinals at Cincinnati Bengals (-3, 47)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Carolina Panthers (-3.5, 41)

Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants (+5.5, 43.5)

New England Patriots at Washington Redskins (+15.5, 42.5)

New York Jets at Philadelphia Eagles (-13.5, 44)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints (-3.5, 46.5)

Atlanta Falcons at Houston Texans (-5, 49)

Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans (-3, 38.5)

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers (-6.5, 44.5)

Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys (-3.5, 47)

Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs (-11, 56.5)

Cleveland Browns at San Francisco 49ers (-3.5, 46.5)