NFL odds, picks, predictions for Week 5: Advanced computer model loving Giants, Chargers

Several Super Bowl contenders will be tested in the fifth week of the 2019 NFL schedule. The latest Week 5 NFL odds show the Dallas Cowboys, led by Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper, going off as 3.5-point favorites at home against the Green Bay Packers in a 4:25 p.m. ET showdown. Week 5 also provides fans with another star-studded matchup when JuJu Smith-Schuster and the Pittsburgh Steelers (+3.5) host Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field. That game features one of the tightest NFL spreads of the week. And two NFC South rivals square off Sunday when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to the Superdome to face the New Orleans Saints in a game that could have major implications on the NFL playoff picture. The hometown Saints are favored by 3.5 according to the current NFL lines.

Now, it has examined the latest Week 5 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its football predictions are in. One of the top Week 5 NFL predictions the model recommends: the Giants (+5.5) stay within the spread against the Vikings.

Rookie quarterback Daniel Jones is 2-0 straight-up and against the spread as the Giants' starter. Those wins came against the Buccaneers and Redskins, however, two of the league's lower-ranked passing defenses. He'll be tested against the Vikings, the league's No. 5 overall scoring defense. The model says that Jones piles up around 250 yards through the air as the Giants cover in over 50 percent of simulations. There's also plenty of value on the under (43.5) because that hits almost 70 percent of the time.

Another one of the Week 5 NFL picks from the model: the Chargers (-6.5) cover at home against the Broncos on Sunday afternoon.

The Chargers bounced back after suffering consecutive losses by beating the Dolphins 30-10. Running back Austin Ekeler had a stellar performance against Miami, finishing with 122 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns. Los Angeles' backfield will get even stronger this week with Melvin Gordon expected to make his season debut. Gordon finished last season averaging over five yards per carry while scoring 10 rushing and four receiving touchdowns.

The Chargers will look to use their dynamic duo of running backs to gash a Denver defense that will be without Bradley Chubb, who suffered a torn ACL in last week's loss to the Jaguars. Plus, the Broncos are 0-8 in their last eight games, while the Chargers have won 14 of their last 19 contests. The model is calling for Ekeler and Gordon to combine for over 150 all-purpose yards on Sunday as the Chargers cover the spread in nearly 60 percent of simulations.

