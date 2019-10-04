NFL odds, picks, predictions for Week 5: Advanced computer model loving Giants, Jets

The New England Patriots aim to continue their undefeated streak on Sunday when they visit the winless Washington Redskins. New England is rolling at 4-0, having beaten teams by almost 24 points per game, and are favored by 15.5 according to the latest NFL odds for Week 5. The Redskins played rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins for the first time during last week's 24-3 loss to the Giants, and it did not go well, as he passed for just 107 yards and threw three interceptions. Can the Patriots make it five wins in a row on Sunday? And will they cover one of the largest NFL lines of the week? The Buffalo Bills stayed within one score of the Patriots last week and now head to Nashville to face the Tennessee Titans. The home team is laying a field goal in that game, one of the tightest NFL spreads this week. Should you back Tennessee with the Bills likely turning to backup quarterback Matt Barkley in relief of Josh Allen (concussion)? Before you lock in any Week 5 NFL picks, see the latest NFL predictions from the proven projection model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 5 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a blistering 21-11 run that dates back to last season. It's also on a 83-54 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. And in Week 4, it nailed the Saints (+2.5) winning outright as underdogs against the Cowboys.

The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has examined the latest Week 5 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its football predictions are in. One of the top Week 5 NFL predictions the model recommends: the Giants (+5.5) stay within the spread against the Vikings.

Rookie quarterback Daniel Jones is 2-0 straight-up and against the spread as the Giants' starter. Those wins came against the Buccaneers and Redskins, however, two of the league's lower-ranked passing defenses. He'll be tested against the Vikings, the league's No. 5 overall scoring defense. The model says that Jones piles up around 250 yards through the air as the Giants cover in over 50 percent of simulations. There's also plenty of value on the under (43.5) because that hits almost 70 percent of the time.

Another one of the Week 5 NFL picks from the model: the Jets cover a 14.5-point spread on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles.

This game comes down to how much offense the Jets can muster against the Eagles, who are allowing 26.3 points and 392.8 yards per game during their 2-2 start. The two teams played each other in the final week of the preseason, with the Jets squeaking out a 6-0 victory. If Jets quarterback Luke Falk gets time in the pocket and is able to find wide receivers Jamison Crowder or Robby Anderson deep, or check down to Le'Veon Bell out of the backfield, the Jets could make this a game late in the second half.

The model says the Jets, who are 8-2-1 against the spread in their last 12 October games, cover 13.5 points in almost 55 percent of simulations. The under (43.5) hits in well over 50 percent of simulations.

The model also has a strong pick for the battle between the Cowboys and Packers, and is calling for a Super Bowl contender to go down hard this week. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 5? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below and then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that is up over $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers (+3.5, 44.5)

Chicago Bears at Oakland Raiders (+5.5, 40.5)

Arizona Cardinals at Cincinnati Bengals (-3, 47)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Carolina Panthers (-3.5, 41)

Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants (+5.5, 43.5)

New England Patriots at Washington Redskins (+15.5, 42.5)

New York Jets at Philadelphia Eagles (-14.5, 43.5)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints (-3.5, 46.5)

Atlanta Falcons at Houston Texans (-5, 49)

Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans (-3, 38.5)

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers (-6.5, 44.5)

Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys (-3.5, 47)

Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs (-11, 56.5)

Cleveland Browns at San Francisco 49ers (-3.5, 46.5)