NFL odds, picks, predictions for Week 5: Advanced computer model loving Giants, Saints

Only three unbeaten teams remain, and the Week 5 NFL odds give two of them a strong chance of remaining that way. The latest Week 5 NFL spreads show the Patriots going off as 15.5-point road favorites against the Redskins, marking the third time this season they've been favored by at least two touchdowns. The Chiefs, meanwhile, are double-digit favorites for the first time this season, as they're laying 10.5 points at home against the Indianapolis Colts. The San Francisco 49ers, however, could be in for a fight since they are favored by just 3.5, one of the tightest NFL lines for Week 5, at home against the Cleveland Browns, who should be full of confidence after knocking off the Ravens in Week 4. Before locking in any Week 5 NFL picks on these games or any others, be sure to see the NFL predictions from the proven model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 5 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a blistering 21-11 run that dates back to last season. It's also on a 83-54 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. And in Week 4, it nailed the Saints (+2.5) winning outright as underdogs against the Cowboys.

The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has examined the latest Week 5 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its football predictions are in. One of the top Week 5 NFL predictions the model recommends: the Giants (+4.5) stay within the spread against the Vikings.

Rookie quarterback Daniel Jones is 2-0 straight-up and against the spread as the Giants' starter. Those wins came against the Buccaneers and Redskins, however, two of the league's lower-ranked passing defenses. He'll be tested against the Vikings, the league's No. 5 overall scoring defense. The model says that Jones piles up around 250 yards through the air as the Giants cover in over 50 percent of simulations. There's also plenty of value on the under (45) because that hits almost 70 percent of the time.

Another one of the Week 5 NFL picks from the model: the Saints (-3.5) cover against the Buccaneers.

New Orleans has been impressive since losing Drew Brees (thumb) in Week 2, knocking off the Seahawks and Cowboys with Teddy Bridgewater under center. Bridgewater is more of a game-manager than Brees, but he's made several timely throws to pick up wins. Combined with a strong running game anchored by Alvin Kamara and an impressive defense that just held Dallas to 10 points, New Orleans is poised to stay near the top of the NFC standings despite the projected six-week absence for Brees.

The Bucs pulled off one of the biggest surprises of Week 4 when they knocked off the Rams and scored a franchise-record 55 points in the process. However, their defense, which ranks 30th in the league in points allowed (29.2), remains a major concern. The model is calling for over 100 yards from scrimmage for Kamara as the Saints cover well over 50 percent of the time.

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks (-1.5, 49)

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers (+4, 42.5)

Chicago Bears at Oakland Raiders (+4.5, 41)

Arizona Cardinals at Cincinnati Bengals (-4.5, 48.5)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Carolina Panthers (-3.5, 41)

Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants (+4.5, 45)

New England Patriots at Washington Redskins (+15.5, 44)

New York Jets at Philadelphia Eagles (-14, 44.5)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints (-4.5, 47.5)

Atlanta Falcons at Houston Texas (-5, 48.5)

Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans (-2.5, 38.5)

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers (-6.5, 43.5)

Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys (-3.5, 47)

Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs (-10.5, 57)

Cleveland Browns at San Francisco 49ers (-3.5, 48)