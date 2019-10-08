NFL odds, picks, predictions for Week 6: Proven computer model loving Chiefs, Titans

If you believe the initial Week 6 NFL odds, there might be only be one undefeated team remaining following this week's action. The 4-0 San Francisco 49ers, fresh off their dominant 31-3 win over the Browns on Monday Night Football, are listed as 4.5-point underdogs on the road against the 3-2 Los Angeles Rams. They're not the only contender facing a tough challenge this weekend, however. The latest Week 6 NFL spreads also show the 3-2 Eagles going off as three-point underdogs against the Minnesota Vikings, while the 4-1 Saints are one-point underdogs against the Jaguars. NFL odds will continue to shift as kickoffs approach. Before studying the latest lines and locking in any Week 6 NFL picks of your own, see the NFL predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Now, it has examined the latest Week 6 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its football predictions are in. One of the top Week 6 NFL predictions the model recommends: the Chiefs (-5.5) cover against the Texans in a 1 p.m. ET kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs were stunned by another AFC South squad, the Colts, in Week 5. But the model has taken into account that the Texans are ranked just 25th in the NFL in pass defense (270.4 yards per game). They'll get their toughest test yet against Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has thrown for an NFL-best 1,831 yards, 11 touchdowns and no interceptions. The model is calling for another 300-yard day for Mahomes as the Chiefs cover in well over 50 percent of simulations. The under (55.5) also hits more than 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the Week 6 NFL picks from the model: the Titans (+2.5) stay within the spread against the Broncos in a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff at Empower Field at Mile High. The Titans have been a statistical anomaly this season, winning the two games they've been underdogs in and losing the three they've been favored in.

They're coming off a tough 14-7 loss to the Bills, but kicker Cairo Santos missed four field goals for the Titans and was released following the defeat. The Broncos, meanwhile, got their first win of the season last week against the Chargers, but come in at just 1-4 overall. Four of Denver's five games have come down to one score, and the model likes the value of the Titans with the points in what should be a low-scoring, tight game. Tennessee stays within the spread in almost 60 percent of simulations, while the under (38.5) hits in well over 50 percent of simulations .

New York Giants at New England Patriots (-16.5, 43)

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+2, 48)

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens (-11.5, 48)

Seattle Seahawks at Cleveland Browns (-2, 47)

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs (-5.5, 55.5)

New Orleans Saints at Jacksonville Jaguars (-1, 44.5)

Philadelphia Eagles at Minnesota Vikings (-3, 44)

Washington Redskins at Miami Dolphins (+3.5, 41)

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams (-4.5, 49)

Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals (+2, 52)

Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets (+8.5, 43.5)

Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos (-2.5, 38.5)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers (-6.5, 41.5)

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers (-4.5, 47)