Any experienced bettor knows that before making any 2025 Super Bowl picks, they need to observe the NFL against spread trends for the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles and past Super Bowl betting trends. Backing the outright winner has been successful with Super Bowl ATS predictions since the straight-up winner has covered in nine of the last 10, and 17 of the last 20, editions of the Big Game. That's because the NFL line is usually quite slim for this game, and that's also the case with the Super Bowl 59 odds for Eagles vs. Chiefs.

Kansas City is a 1.5-point favorite, per the latest Chiefs vs. Eagles odds, after Phiadelphia was a 2-point favorite when they matched up in this game two years ago. The Super Bowl 2025 over/under is 49.5 points, per the SportsLine Consensus. Super Bowl LIX will kick off on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 6:20 p.m. ET from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The Super Bowl 59 odds are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and Eagles vs. Chiefs predictions you need to make the best 2025 Super Bowl picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2025 Super Bowl on a 31-15 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year, a stunning 67% success rate. Longer term, it is on a 211-143 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 65-36 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest 2025 Super Bowl odds and NFL betting lines and locked in betting picks for Chiefs vs. Eagles. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks.

Top Super Bowl 59 predictions

We can tell you one of the model's strongest NFL picks is that the Over (49.5) hits in Super Bowl LIX. Both teams are coming off Championship Games in which the Over hit with plenty of points to spare. The AFC Title Game had 61 combined points, easily eclipsing the total of 49.5, while the NFC Title Game saw Philly hit the Over by itself. The Eagles hung 55 points on Washington as the contest saw an astounding 78 total points, as the over/under (47) was toppled midway through the third quarter.

The Super Bowl 57 matchup from two years ago between these teams had a similar O/U of 50, but that was easily eclipsed as the teams combined for 73 total points. That is the third-highest scoring Super Bowl of all-time, and the teams have only added more offensive firepower since then with the likes of Saquon Barkley, DeAndre Hopkins and Xavier Worthy.

Both teams are averaging more points per game in their 2025 postseason runs than they scored in the regular season. Additionally, both squads are also allowing more points per game in the playoffs than during the regular season. The model expects those trends to continue, as the advanced model has the teams combining for 53 points, as the Over hits in well over 50% of simulations. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Super Bowl LIX picks

The SportsLine model also says one side of the Super Bowl spread covers well over 50% of the time. It also has several intriguing Super Bowl props for Eagles vs. Chiefs, including multiple with plus-money payouts. You can only see the model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Super Bowl 59, and what Chiefs vs. Eagles props should you jump on? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which side of the Eagles vs. Chiefs spread to back in the 2025 Super Bowl, all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $7,000, and find out.

Super Bowl 2025 betting odds, line, live spread, score

Get Chiefs vs. Eagles picks at SportsLine

Game Spread Total Picks Eagles vs. Chiefs KC -1.5 49.5 SEE PICKS HERE

Where to bet NFL games

Here are some of the sportsbooks to bet on NFL games this week, along with the various NFL sportsbook promos they currently offer.