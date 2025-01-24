Sunday's 2025 AFC Championship Game of Chiefs vs. Bills (+1.5, 48.5) is their third meeting in the last 12 months, while the NFC matchup of Eagles vs. Commanders (+6, 47.5) is the third meeting since November. The participants split their last two matchups, but home-field advantage looms large in NFL Conference Championship game history and could influence your Championship Round NFL picks. Home teams have won 67.6% of AFC and NFC Championship Games entering the 2025 NFL playoffs. Philadelphia protected its home field when Washington came to town in November, but the Bills have won in their last two trips to Arrowhead. Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert sat out practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to an ankle injury.

Which NFL betting trends should you be aware of prior to making 2025 AFC Championship predictions and 2025 NFC Championship predictions? Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (ankle) did not participate during Wednesday's estimated practice, but will reportedly return on Thursday.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the Championship Round of the 2025 NFL playoffs on a 31-15 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year, a stunning 67% success rate. Longer term, it is on a 211-143 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 65-36 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Championship Round NFL odds and NFL betting lines and locked in betting picks for every NFL matchup.

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Championship Round NFL picks is that the Over (47.5) hits in the NFC Championship Game of the Commanders vs. Eagles (-6). The Over has decisively prevailed in recent meetings between these divisional foes as it is 4-1 across their last five matchups. Their Week 16 matchup saw a staggering 69 total points scored, despite Jalen Hurts playing just 12 snaps due to injury, as the teams' two meetings this season have averaged 56.5 combined points.

Their respective Divisional Round games a week ago both went over, and just two teams have hit the Over more than Washington (12) this season, counting both the regular and postseason. Both squads have explosive offenses, as each ranks among the top seven in points per game, while the Commanders have the weakest defense amongst the final four NFL teams, ranking 18th in points allowed.

Hurts and Jayden Daniels are forecasted to show off their dual-threat abilities as the model has them combining for over four total touchdowns. Both teams are projected to allow more than five points over their season averages as the Over (48) hits with points to spare. The model has the teams combining for 52 points as the Over hits in well over 50% of simulations. See the model's other picks here.

Championship Round NFL betting odds, lines, live spreads, scores

Game Spread Total Picks Commanders at Eagles PHI -6 47.5 SEE PICKS HERE Bills at Chiefs KAN -1.5 48.5 SEE PICKS HERE

