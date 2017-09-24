NFL odds, picks Week 3: Advanced computer model loves Raiders, Steelers

The NFL's third weekend will attract bets from average Joes to professional bettors.



The Oakland Raiders are three-point favorites over the Washington Redskins on Sunday Night Football, the Arizona Cardinals are field-goal underdogs to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football, and the Cleveland Browns are favored for the first time since 2015 in a game against the Indianapolis Colts that opened as a pick'em.



With so many eye-popping games and so many NFL odds on the move



SportsLine's Projection Model went an amazing 174-80-2 on straight-up NFL picks last season -- better than all 98 experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.



Every single one.



SportsLine computer picks would have also won over 96 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool Manager leagues that made straight-up picks last season. It's fresh off an 11-5 week and even called the Denver Broncos ' huge upset of the Cowboys.



With Week 3 already here, the computer simulated every matchup 10,000 times and came up with some surprising results.



One team the model really loves: the Pittsburgh Steelers , who are seven-point favorites over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. SportsLine is calling for a 26-14 blowout, with the Steelers winning 78 percent of simulations to cover the spread easily and stay perfect on the season. The model is also calling for Le'Veon Bell to have over 110 total yards and find the end zone for the first time this season.



Another team SportsLine's model is all-in on: the Oakland Raiders, who are three-point favorites against the Redskins on Sunday Night Football. The model is calling for an eight-point Raiders win, 28-21. They'll easily cover the spread and are winning 65 percent of simulations.



One surprise: the Indianapolis Colts pull off the upset win at home over the Cleveland Browns, who are favored for the first time in two years. The Browns are 1.5-point road favorites, but SportsLine's prediction model says the Colts win outright, 20-17. Indianapolis is winning 59 percent of simulations. Look for the easy Under in this game as well.



The model also is calling for a home favorite to get absolutely stunned, meaning a huge payday for anyone who bets on the big-time road underdog.



What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 3? The NFL odds below show Week 3 matchups with spreads and over/unders.



Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars (+3.5, 39)

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers (-5.5, 46.5)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Chicago Bears (+7.5, 43.5)

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets (+6.5, 43.5)

Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills (+3, 39)

Houston Texans at New England Patriots (-14, 44.5)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings (+2.5, 39.5)

Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts (+1.5, 42.5)

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles (-6, 43.5)

Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions (+3, 50.5)

Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans (-2.5, 41)

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers (+3, 47.5)

Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers (-7.5, 47)

Oakland Raiders at Washington Redskins (+3, 54.5)

Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals (+3, 46.5)