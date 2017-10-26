NFL odds, picks Week 8 : Advanced computer model loves Saints, Patriots

The NFL's eighth weekend will attract bets from average Joes to professional bettors.



The New England Patriots are seven-point favorites over the Los Angeles Chargers, the Seattle Seahawks are 5.5-point favorites over the Houston Texans, and the the Dallas Cowboys are two-point favorites over the Washington Redskins in a division showdown that's already seen plenty of line movement.



With so many eye-popping games and so many NFL odds on the move, you'll want to know what SportsLine's advanced computer model is picking.



SportsLine's Projection Model went an amazing 174-80-2 on straight-up NFL picks last season -- better than all 98 experts tracked by NFLPickWatch -- every single one.



SportsLine computer picks also would have won over 96 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool Manager leagues that made straight-up NFL picks last season.



It's fresh off an 11-4 week in which it called the Patriots (-3) covering against the Falcons with ease. It also nailed the Eagles (-3) covering against the Redskins with plenty of room to spare.



With Week 8 already here, the computer simulated every matchup 10,000 times and came up with some surprising results and NFL picks.



One team it loves this week: the New Orleans Saints, who are favored by nine at home against the Chicago Bears. After beating the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, the Saints have now won four straight games by at least two scores. SportsLine's projection model is calling for that trend to continue with a 10-point win this weekend. New Orleans is winning 76 percent of simulations, so back the Saints with confidence on Sunday.



Another team SportsLine's proven model is all-in on: the New England Patriots. The defending champs just crushed their Super Bowl rematch against the Falcons on Sunday night, and now SportsLine's model has them winning and covering easily against the Chargers, 29-18. New England is winning 77 percent of simulations.

SportsLine's computer model is also all over the Buffalo Bills (-2.5) at home against the Oakland Raiders. Oakland is coming off a huge win against Kansas City, but Buffalo, with its improved defense, will get a big win of its own. After 10,000 simulations, SportsLine is predicting a five-point win for Buffalo that doubles the spread. The Bills are winning 61 percent of simulations.



One surprise: the red-hot Houston Texans, a team that has scored at least 33 points in its last four games, will struggle mightily on the road against the Seattle Seahawks. SportsLine is projecting a convincing 10-point Seahawks win. Pick Seattle (-5.5) to cover the spread handedly in this one.



The model also is calling for a home favorite to get a huge scare. Grab this road underdog with the points and get your Sunday off to a very profitable start.



What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 8? Check out the NFL odds below and then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, plus see which side of the big Cowboys-Redskins game is a virtual lock, all from the model that would have won 96 percent of football pools last season, and get NFL picks from 16 experts.

Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens (-3, 37.5)

Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns (+9.5, 38)

Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints (-9, 47.5)

Atlanta Falcons at NY Jets (+4, 46)

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2, 46)

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles (-13, 46)

Oakland Raiders at Buffalo Bills (-2.5, 45.5)

Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals (-10.5, 41.5)

LA Chargers at New England Patriots (-7, 48.5)

Houston Texans at Seattle Seahawks (-5.5, 46)

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins (+2, 50)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Detroit Lions (+3, 45.5)

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs (-7, 43)