The Arizona Cardinals enter Week 5 of the 2021 NFL schedule as the only undefeated team in the league. The Cardinals feature the league's most potent offense, averaging 440.5 yards and 35.0 points per game this season. Arizona will look to keep its perfect record intact when the Cardinals host the 49ers in a key NFC West battle on Sunday. According to the latest Week 5 NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook, Arizona is a 5.5-point favorite. At almost a touchdown, it's one of the larger NFL spreads this week.

The Cardinals have dominated this rivalry in recent years, winning nine of the last 12 meetings. However, the Cardinals are 1-4 against the spread in their last five division games, which makes this one of the most intriguing Week 5 NFL Vegas odds to attack. All of the NFL lines are listed below, and before making any Week 5 NFL picks on these games or others, be sure to see the Week 5 NFL predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six-plus years ago. It went a sizzling 24-14 on top-rated NFL picks last season, returning more than $800. The model also enters Week 5 of the 2021 season on an incredible 124-82 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 5 NFL odds from Caesars and locked in picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 5 NFL predictions

One of the top Week 5 NFL predictions the model recommends: The Patriots (-9.5) cover the spread against the Texans in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can make the case that Houston's Week 4 showing versus Buffalo was the worst for any team this season. Houston's minus-23 net passing yards in the first half were the fewest by any team before halftime this millennium. The situation didn't improve in the second half, as the team finished with 61 net passing yards. Houston quarterback Davis Mills was sacked three times and threw four interceptions.

Mills will be under center again with Tyrod Taylor on injured reserve and will face a Patriots defense that kept Tom Brady out of the end zone in Sunday's reunion game. The Patriots have allowed just three passing touchdowns this season, the third-fewest in the league. The model has Houston struggling against the Patriots' elite defense as the Texans fail to produce 90 yards on the ground. Meanwhile, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is able to build off his impressive Week 4 performance and throw for almost 300 yards and two touchdowns.

Another one of its Week 5 NFL predictions: The Packers (-3.5) cover on the road against the Bengals in a matchup of 3-1 teams. After scoring just three points in the opener against the Saints, Green Bay is averaging 30.6 per game over its last three contests. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been sensational during Green Bay's three-game winning streak, throwing eight touchdowns and zero interceptions during that span. In addition to an efficient offense, the Packers feature a formidable defense, giving up 311.5 yards per game on average, the sixth-best mark in the NFL.

Plus, the Packers have been a tough out on the road, winning 10 of their last 14 games away from home. The model has also taken into account that Green Bay is 9-4 against the spread in its last 13 games against opponents from the AFC North. SportsLine's model shows Rodgers throwing for 266 yards and two touchdowns, resulting in the Packers covering the spread in over 50 percent of simulations.

How to make Week 5 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 5 NFL schedule, and it's calling for a Super Bowl contender to go down hard. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what NFL picks can you make with confidence? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $7,900 since its inception, and find out.

Week 5 NFL odds, spreads, lines

Thursday, Oct. 7

Rams at Seahawks (+1.5, 54.5)

Sunday, Oct. 10

Jets at Falcons (-3.5, 44)

Dolphins at Buccaneers (-10.5, 48)

Eagles at Panthers (-4, 45.5)

Saints at Washington (+1, 44.5)

Titans at Jaguars (+4, 48.5)

Lions at Vikings (-8, 49.5)

Broncos at Steelers (-1, 40.5)

Packers at Bengals (+3.5, 49.5)

Patriots at Texans (+9.5, 39.5)

Bears at Raiders (-4.5, 45.5)

Browns at Chargers (PK, 49.5)

Giants at Cowboys (-7.5, 51)

49ers at Cardinals (-5, 53)

Bills at Chiefs (-2.5, 56.5)

Monday, Oct. 11

Colts at Ravens (-7, 48)