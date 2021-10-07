aaron-rodgers-packers.jpg

The Arizona Cardinals enter Week 5 of the 2021 NFL schedule as the only undefeated team in the league. The Cardinals feature the league's most potent offense, averaging 440.5 yards and 35.0 points per game this season. Arizona will look to keep its perfect record intact when the Cardinals host the 49ers in a key NFC West battle on Sunday. According to the latest Week 5 NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook, Arizona is a 5.5-point favorite. At almost a touchdown, it's one of the larger NFL spreads this week.

The Cardinals have dominated this rivalry in recent years, winning nine of the last 12 meetings. However, the Cardinals are 1-4 against the spread in their last five division games, which makes this one of the most intriguing Week 5 NFL Vegas odds to attack. All of the NFL lines are listed below, and before making any Week 5 NFL picks on these games or others, be sure to see the Week 5 NFL predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six-plus years ago. It went a sizzling 24-14 on top-rated NFL picks last season, returning more than $800. The model also enters Week 5 of the 2021 season on an incredible 124-82 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 5 NFL odds from Caesars and locked in picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 5 NFL predictions

One of the top Week 5 NFL predictions the model recommends: The Patriots (-9.5) cover the spread against the Texans in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can make the case that Houston's Week 4 showing versus Buffalo was the worst for any team this season. Houston's minus-23 net passing yards in the first half were the fewest by any team before halftime this millennium. The situation didn't improve in the second half, as the team finished with 61 net passing yards. Houston quarterback Davis Mills was sacked three times and threw four interceptions.

Mills will be under center again with Tyrod Taylor on injured reserve and will face a Patriots defense that kept Tom Brady out of the end zone in Sunday's reunion game. The Patriots have allowed just three passing touchdowns this season, the third-fewest in the league. The model has Houston struggling against the Patriots' elite defense as the Texans fail to produce 90 yards on the ground. Meanwhile, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is able to build off his impressive Week 4 performance and throw for almost 300 yards and two touchdowns.

Another one of its Week 5 NFL predictions: The Packers (-3.5) cover on the road against the Bengals in a matchup of 3-1 teams. After scoring just three points in the opener against the Saints, Green Bay is averaging 30.6 per game over its last three contests. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been sensational during Green Bay's three-game winning streak, throwing eight touchdowns and zero interceptions during that span. In addition to an efficient offense, the Packers feature a formidable defense, giving up 311.5 yards per game on average, the sixth-best mark in the NFL.

Plus, the Packers have been a tough out on the road, winning 10 of their last 14 games away from home. The model has also taken into account that Green Bay is 9-4 against the spread in its last 13 games against opponents from the AFC North. SportsLine's model shows Rodgers throwing for 266 yards and two touchdowns, resulting in the Packers covering the spread in over 50 percent of simulations. 

How to make Week 5 NFL picks 

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 5 NFL schedule, and it's calling for a Super Bowl contender to go down hard. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what NFL picks can you make with confidence? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $7,900 since its inception, and find out.

Week 5 NFL odds, spreads, lines

Thursday, Oct. 7

Rams at Seahawks (+1.5, 54.5)

Featured Game | Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams
Moneyline
Spread
Total
SEA
+120
BET NOW
+2.5
-110
BET NOW
o54.5
-110
BET NOW
LAR
-140
BET NOW
-2.5
-110
BET NOW
u54.5
-110
BET NOW

Sunday, Oct. 10

Jets at Falcons (-3.5, 44)

Featured Game | Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Jets
Moneyline
Spread
Total
ATL
-170
BET NOW
-3
-115
BET NOW
o46
-110
BET NOW
NYJ
+145
BET NOW
+3
-105
BET NOW
u46
-110
BET NOW

Dolphins at Buccaneers (-10.5, 48)

Featured Game | Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Miami Dolphins
Moneyline
Spread
Total
TB
-475
BET NOW
-10
-110
BET NOW
o48
-110
BET NOW
MIA
+360
BET NOW
+10
-110
BET NOW
u48
-110
BET NOW

Eagles at Panthers (-4, 45.5)

Featured Game | Carolina Panthers vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Moneyline
Spread
Total
CAR
-190
BET NOW
-3.5
-110
BET NOW
o45
-110
BET NOW
PHI
+160
BET NOW
+3.5
-110
BET NOW
u45
-110
BET NOW

Saints at Washington (+1, 44.5)

Featured Game | Washington Football Team vs. New Orleans Saints
Moneyline
Spread
Total
WAS
+110
BET NOW
+2
-110
BET NOW
o44.5
-110
BET NOW
NO
-130
BET NOW
-2
-110
BET NOW
u44.5
-110
BET NOW

Titans at Jaguars (+4, 48.5)

Featured Game | Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans
Moneyline
Spread
Total
JAC
+170
BET NOW
+4.5
-110
BET NOW
o48.5
-110
BET NOW
TEN
-200
BET NOW
-4.5
-110
BET NOW
u48.5
-110
BET NOW

Lions at Vikings (-8, 49.5)

Featured Game | Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions
Moneyline
Spread
Total
MIN
-420
BET NOW
-9.5
-110
BET NOW
o49
-110
BET NOW
DET
+320
BET NOW
+9.5
-110
BET NOW
u49
-110
BET NOW

Broncos at Steelers (-1, 40.5)

Featured Game | Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Denver Broncos
Moneyline
Spread
Total
PIT
-120
BET NOW
-1
-110
BET NOW
o39.5
-110
BET NOW
DEN
+100
BET NOW
+1
-110
BET NOW
u39.5
-110
BET NOW

Packers at Bengals (+3.5, 49.5)

Featured Game | Cincinnati Bengals vs. Green Bay Packers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
CIN
+140
BET NOW
+3
-110
BET NOW
o51
-110
BET NOW
GB
-160
BET NOW
-3
-110
BET NOW
u51
-110
BET NOW

Patriots at Texans (+9.5, 39.5)

Featured Game | Houston Texans vs. New England Patriots
Moneyline
Spread
Total
HOU
+330
BET NOW
+9
-115
BET NOW
o39.5
-110
BET NOW
NE
-430
BET NOW
-9
-105
BET NOW
u39.5
-110
BET NOW

Bears at Raiders (-4.5, 45.5)

Featured Game | Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears
Moneyline
Spread
Total
LV
-240
BET NOW
-5.5
-110
BET NOW
o44
-110
BET NOW
CHI
+200
BET NOW
+5.5
-110
BET NOW
u44
-110
BET NOW

Browns at Chargers (PK, 49.5)

Featured Game | Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cleveland Browns
Moneyline
Spread
Total
LAC
-130
BET NOW
-2
-110
BET NOW
o47
-110
BET NOW
CLE
+110
BET NOW
+2
-110
BET NOW
u47
-110
BET NOW

Giants at Cowboys (-7.5, 51)

Featured Game | Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants
Moneyline
Spread
Total
DAL
-330
BET NOW
-7
-110
BET NOW
o52
-110
BET NOW
NYG
+260
BET NOW
+7
-110
BET NOW
u52
-110
BET NOW

49ers at Cardinals (-5, 53)

Featured Game | Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
ARI
-250
BET NOW
-5.5
-110
BET NOW
o50
-110
BET NOW
SF
+205
BET NOW
+5.5
-110
BET NOW
u50
-110
BET NOW

Bills at Chiefs (-2.5, 56.5)

Featured Game | Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills
Moneyline
Spread
Total
KC
-145
BET NOW
-2.5
-120
BET NOW
o56.5
-110
BET NOW
BUF
+125
BET NOW
+2.5
+100
BET NOW
u56.5
-110
BET NOW

Monday, Oct. 11

Colts at Ravens (-7, 48)

Featured Game | Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts
Moneyline
Spread
Total
BAL
-320
BET NOW
-7
-105
BET NOW
o46
-110
BET NOW
IND
+250
BET NOW
+7
-115
BET NOW
u46
-110
BET NOW