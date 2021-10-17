The Arizona Cardinals are the NFL's lone 5-0 team, but they face a tall task on the Week 6 NFL schedule. They travel to Cleveland, where they're 3.5-point underdogs against the Browns, according to the Week 6 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. With quarterback Kyler Murray a leading MVP candidate, the Cardinals are 5-1 against the spread.

Other notable Week 6 NFL spreads include the Bills as 5.5-point favorites against the Titans, the Chiefs as 6.5-point favorites against the Washington Football Team, the Packers as 4.5-point favorites against the Bears, and the Cowboys as 3.5-point favorites against the Patriots.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six-plus years ago. It went a sizzling 24-14 on top-rated NFL picks last season, returning more than $800. The model also enters Week 6 of the 2021 season on an incredible 125-83 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Week 6 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 6 NFL picks is that the Broncos (-3.5) cover the spread against the Raiders in well over 50 percent of simulations. Jon Gruden is no longer in charge of the Raiders, and special teams coach Rich Bisaccia was elevated to take his place.

Bisaccia has never been a head coach or coordinator in the NFL, and takes on the steep challenge of moving his team forward after this incident. Denver, meanwhile, has a favorable chance against a Raiders team that has allowed all but one opposing team to pass for at least 330 yards this season.

SportsLine's projections have Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater nearing 250 yards through the air, while Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon combine for an efficient 106 yards on the ground. SportsLine's simulations have Denver winning well over 50 percent of the time. Same goes for the point total, which goes over well over 50 percent of the time.

Another one of its Week 6 NFL predictions: The Ravens (-3) cover against the Chargers well over 50 percent of the time. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland in one of the most exciting games of the season in Week 5, but the game exposed a major weakness for the Chargers. Cleveland rushed for 230 yards and L.A. now ranks dead last in rushing yards allowed (788) and rushing average allowed (5.6).

Now, it will have to fly cross country for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff against the league's most vaunted rushing attack. Baltimore has led the NFL in rushing yards the past two seasons and its plethora of running back injuries haven't knocked it off pace much this year. The model has Lamar Jackson and Latavius Murray combining for nearly 150 yards on the ground alone, while Jackson also throws for over 200.

The model has L.A. failing to reach 100 rushing yards and 4.0 yards per carry. The lopsided rushing numbers are big reasons why Baltimore is projected to cover in well over 50 percent of simulations.

How to make Week 6 NFL picks

Week 6 NFL odds, spreads, lines

Sunday, Oct. 17

Dolphins at Jaguars (+3.5, 47)

Texans at Colts (-10, 43)

Packers at Bears (+4.5, 44)

Chiefs at Washington (+6.5, 55.5)

Vikings at Panthers (+1, 46)

Chargers at Ravens (-3, 52)

Bengals at Lions (+3.5, 47.5)

Rams at Giants (+9.5, 48.5)

Cardinals at Browns (-3.5, 49.5)

Raiders at Broncos (-3.5, 44)

Cowboys at Patriots (+3.5, 51)

Seahawks at Steelers (-5, 42.5)

Monday, Oct. 18

Bills at Titans (+5.5, 54)