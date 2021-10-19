The Week 7 NFL schedule has six teams on bye, making it not only light on games, but specifically light on divisional matchups. There are just two such games you can place your Week 7 NFL bets on, with the Ravens hosting the Bengals and the Jets visiting the Patriots. Top non-divisional games include the Chiefs as four-point favorites over the Titans in the latest Week 7 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook and the undefeated Cardinals as sizable 17-point favorites over Houston. At over two touchdowns, it's one of the largest NFL spreads we'll see all season.

The huge spread of Cardinals vs. Texans is sure to attract interest for NFL bets, as J.J. Watt faces his former team. Meanwhile, the Chiefs will attempt to string together a winning streak for the first time this year versus Tennessee. Where should your Week 7 NFL picks lie with either of these contests? All of the Week 7 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 7 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,700 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six-plus years ago. It went a sizzling 24-14 on top-rated NFL picks last season, returning more than $800. The model also enters Week 7 of the 2021 season on an incredible 125-85 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.



The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 7 NFL odds from Caesars and locked in picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 7 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 7 NFL picks is that the Patriots (-7) cover the spread against the Jets in 60 percent of simulations. New England dominated when these teams met up in Week 2 with a 25-6 victory. While both teams are starting rookie QBs, Zach Wilson simply looked overmatched in that game, as he was picked off four times, sacked four times and led zero drives that resulted in a touchdown.

Wilson hasn't progressed much since then and has only thrown touchdown passes in two of his five games this season. Then there's Bill Belichick's dominance over rookie QBs, which is unparalleled. Rookie signal-callers are 0-12 when playing at New England under Belichick and 6-23 overall. The model says New England covers with ease, as it projects the Patriots to win by double-digits.

Another one of the model's Week 7 NFL predictions: The Lions (+15.5) cover against the Rams well over 50 percent of the time. Despite being the NFL's lone winless team, Detroit has still been competitive in most games. It is the first team in NFL history to lose on a game-winning field goal as time expired twice in a single season, and there's still 11 weeks left.

QB Jared Goff is returning to the town that didn't want him any longer and will be motivated to show the Rams what they got rid of. The Rams have been remarkably healthy up to this point, but one key injury for them is starting CB Darious Williams, who was placed on IR last week. The Rams rank 21st in pass defense, so even though Detroit is expected to trail for much of the game, Goff picking on Williams' backup can allow the Lions to stay within range.

After being held without a TD pass in each of the last two games, Goff is projected to find the end zone according to the SportsLine model. The Rams' defense has fallen off a bit from its No. 1 ranking last season and the Lions are expected to hit their season average of 18 points. That allows Detroit to stay within the spread, while the Under (50) hits in over 50 percent of simulations.

How to make Week 7 NFL picks

Week 7 NFL odds, spreads, lines

Thursday, Oct. 21

Broncos at Browns (-4.5, 43)

Sunday, Oct. 24

Bengals at Ravens (-6.5, 47.5)

Panthers at Giants (+2.5, 44)

Washington at Packers (-9.5, 49)

Chiefs at Titans (+4.5, 56.5)

Falcons at Dolphins (+2, 47.5)

Jets at Patriots (-7, 42.5)

Lions at Rams (-15.5, 50)

Eagles at Raiders (-3, 48.5)

Bears at Buccaneers (-13, 47)

Texans at Cardinals (-17, 47.5)

Colts at 49ers (-4, 45.5)

Monday, Oct. 25

Saints at Seahawks (+3.5, 44.5)