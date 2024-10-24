The Chiefs are now the lone unbeaten team, but they have company when it comes to the best NFL against the spread records. No team has covered in every game in 2024, but half-a-dozen teams have just one against-the-spread loss. Kansas City is one of those, and the Chiefs are 10-point favorites, per the latest Week 8 NFL odds, against Las Vegas, and acquired Titans receiver DeAndre Hopkins this week. Meanwhile, a pair of teams with one ATS defeat will match up during the Week 8 NFL schedule when the Commanders host the Bears. These franchises are linked by their selecting of Heisman-winning quarterbacks 1-2 in this spring's draft in Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels. However, Daniels may sit this week with an injury to his ribs and has not practiced.

Chicago is a three-point favorite in a game that has one of the slimmest NFL spreads of the week, and the over-under is 43. All of the Week 8 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 8 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 12-5 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 193-134 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 47-27 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

Top Week 8 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 8 NFL picks is that the Broncos (-10, 41.5) cover the spread versus the Panthers. Denver has won four of its last five and is 5-2 ATS on the season. The Broncos will enter this matchup with a rest advantage after playing last Thursday, and Denver also possesses the No. 3 defense in terms of both points allowed and yards allowed. Meanwhile, Carolina is at the other end of those rankings, having allowed the most points in the NFL and the second-most yards.

After winning his first start of the year, Andy Dalton has since suffered four straight defeats, all coming by double-digits and will not play this week following a car accident. Carolina is coming off a 33-point loss to a Commanders team that lost Daniels in the first quarter to a rib injury. Carolina is also only 1-6 against the spread, which gives it the NFL's worst ATS record for the second straight season. Denver wins by double-digits, per the model, which says the Broncos cover well over 50% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 8 NFL predictions: the Patriots (+7, 41) cover at home versus the Jets in well over 50% of simulations. Both teams are on lengthy losing streaks, but New England owns the recent history in this matchup. In the post-Tom Brady era (since 2020), the Patriots are 7-2 outright and 6-3 against the spread versus New York. Additionally, the Jets are just 3-7-1 ATS on the road since the start of last season, which is the third-worst record in the league.

Patriots coach Jerod Mayo called his team "soft" after Sunday's loss to the Jags, and no word may arouse a locker room more so than that. So, the Pats should put their best foot forward in their ensuing contest, and it being versus their divisional rival certainly doesn't hurt. Drake Maye is coming off a two-touchdown, zero-turnover game, while the Jets have had more giveaways than takeaways in each of their last three games. New England is projected to keep this game close as 6.5-point underdogs, and the model also says the Under (41.5) hits in over 60% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 8 NFL picks

Week 8 NFL betting odds, lines, spreads

Thursday, Oct. 24

Vikings at Rams (+2.5, 47.5)

Sunday, Oct. 27

Cardinals at Dolphins (-4.5, 46)

Ravens at Browns (+8.5, 44.5)

Packers at Jaguars (+4, 49.5)

Colts at Texans (-5, 45.5)

Falcons at Buccaneers (-2.5, 46)

Eagles at Bengals (-2.5, 48)

Jets at Patriots (+7, 41)

Titans at Lions (-11.5, 45)

Bills at Seahawks (+3, 47)

Saints at Chargers (-7, 40.5)

Bears at Commanders (+3, 43)

Chiefs at Raiders (+9.5, 41.5)

Panthers at Broncos (-10, 41.5)

Cowboys at 49ers (-4.5, 47)

Monday, Oct. 28

Giants at Steelers (-6, 36.5)