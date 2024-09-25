No. 1 overall picks Matthew Stafford and Caleb Williams will match up in Rams vs. Bears on Sunday, while former Oklahoma Sooners Jalen Hurts and Baker Mayfield will go head-to-head in Eagles vs. Buccaneers. The Bears are favored by three in the latest NFL odds, while the Eagles are laying 2.5. Additionally, Heisman winners Kyler Murray and Jayden Daniels will share the same field in Cardinals vs. Commanders, which has Arizona favored by 3.5 points in the latest Week 4 NFL spreads.

Buccaneers vs. Eagles is a rematch from last season's Wild Card Round in which Tampa rolled to a 32-9 win as underdogs. The Bucs are 5-1 versus the Eagles over their last six meetings, but are still getting points in this matchup. You could turn quite a profit in your Week 4 NFL best bets by picking the underdog Buccaneers to not only cover, but also win outright. All of the Week 4 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 4 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on A-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 187-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 41-22 roll on A-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Week 4 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 4 NFL picks is that the Saints (+1.5, 42.5) cover the spread versus the Falcons. Since the start of last season, the Falcons' 6-14 against-the-spread record is the second-worst in the NFL. Their cover percentage as a home favorite is even worse (25%) as they are only 2-6 ATS over this span in that regard, while the Saints are 3-1 as an away underdog since the beginning of last season. Additionally, New Orleans is 6-3 ATS over its last nine games at Atlanta.

While the Saints' offense was contained by Philly in Week 3, it should more closely resemble the unit that lit up the scoreboard in the first two games on Sunday versus the Falcons. Like the Panthers (27th) in Week 1, and Cowboys (32nd) in Week 2, the Falcons (26th) also have a bottom-ranked run defense, and the Saints' ground game should get a boost with the expected return of Taysom Hill, who missed Week 3. Alvin Kamara is projected to top 100 total yards as the Saints (+1.5) win outright as underdogs and cover well over 60% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 4 NFL betting predictions: the Steelers (-2, 40) cover on the road versus the Colts. Whether in Pittsburgh or in Indy, the Steelers have owned this head-to-head series recently. They are 8-1 over their last nine versus the Colts, which dates back to the days Andrew Luck was in Indianapolis. The Steelers are 6-1 over the teams' last seven meetings in Indy, and the 2024 Colts have been one of the league's worst defensive teams through three weeks.

Indianapolis ranks second-worst in both total yards allowed and rushing yards allowed. The Steelers' run-first philosophy makes this a bad matchup for Indy which should struggle containing both Najee Harris and Justin Fields on the ground. On the other side of the ball, Indy has committed the second-most turnovers, while Pittsburgh owns the league's best defense in terms of both points and yards. Thus, everything that Indy struggles at is something that the Steelers can capitalize off, which is why the SportsLine model has Pittsburgh maintaining its perfect spread record this year and covering well over 50% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 4 NFL picks

Week 4 NFL betting odds, lines, spreads

Thursday, Sept. 26

Cowboys at Giants (+5.5, 45.5)

Sunday, Sept. 29

Saints at Falcons (-1.5, 42.5)

Bengals at Panthers (+4.5, 48.5)

Rams at Bears (-3, 41)

Vikings at Packers (-2.5, 43.5)

Jaguars at Texans (-7, 45)

Steelers at Colts (+2, 40)

Broncos at Jets (-7.5, 38.5)

Eagles at Buccaneers (+2.5, 45)

Commanders at Cardinals (-3.5, 50.5)

Patriots at 49ers (-10, 39.5)

Browns at Raiders (-1, 37)

Chiefs at Chargers (+8.5, 39)

Bills at Ravens (-2.5, 46.5)

Monday, Sept. 30

Titans at Dolphins (+1.5, 36.5)

Seahawks at Lions (-3.5, 47)