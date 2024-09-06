The Cincinnati Bengals are still the largest favorites on the Week 1 NFL schedule, as Joe Burrow and company open their season against the New England Patriots on Sunday. However, after opening as 9-point favorites in the Week 1 NFL odds via SportsLine Consensus, that line has retreated to Bengals -8.5. So what's the cause of that NFL line movement and how should you play the NFL odds for Bengals vs. Patriots and the rest of the schedule in your Week 1 NFL picks?

The slimmest favorites of the week are the Vikings (-1.5) as they battle the Giants on the road. Sam Darnold vs. Daniel Jones might sound like a hard pass for bettors, but is there value to be found one of the the tightest NFL lines among NFL openers? All of the Week 1 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 1 NFL picks now.

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 1 NFL picks is that the Chargers (-3) cover the spread at home versus the Raiders. Los Angeles' offense will look vastly different in 2024 after wide receiver Keenan Allen and running back Austin Ekeler departed this offseason. Luckily for the Chargers, quarterback Justin Herbert enters the 2024 season healthy after dealing with injuries in 2023.

Herbert played in just 13 games last season but was effective in Los Angeles' 24-17 win over the Raiders on Oct. 1, 2023. Herbert threw for 167 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for 27 yards and two scores. He's had success against the Raiders throughout his career, throwing 15 passing touchdowns against just two interceptions while rushing for three scores. In addition, the Raiders are 1-5 in their last six games played in September.

Another one of its Week 1 NFL predictions: the Bills (-6.5) cover at home versus the Cardinals. This game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET, so it will be an early start against a premier opponent for Arizona. Jonathan Gannon's squad competed hard last year and made improvements, but this is still a 4-13 team beginning the season in about as tough of a spot as you can imagine.

The Cardinals are 1-5 against the spread in their last six games against AFC East opponents and the Bills are a perfect 5-0 ATS in their last five against the NFC West. Arizona ranked 31st in the NFL in scoring defense, was last in the NFL against the run and allowed the third-most passing touchdowns of any team. Josh Allen can take them by land or by air.

Friday, Sept. 6

Packers vs. Eagles (-2, 49.5) -- in Brazil

Sunday, Sept. 8

Steelers at Falcons (-3.5, 42)

Cardinals at Bills (-6.5, 47.5)

Titans at Bears (-3.5, 44.5)

Patriots at Bengals (-8.5, 41)

Texans at Colts (+3, 48.5)

Jaguars at Dolphins (-3.5, 49)

Panthers at Saints (-4, 41.5)

Vikings at Giants (+1.5, 41)

Raiders at Chargers (-3, 40.5)

Broncos at Seahawks (-6, 41.5)

Cowboys at Browns (-2.5, 41)

Commanders at Buccaneers (-3.5, 42.5)

Rams at Lions (-4.5, 52.5)

Monday, Sept. 9

Jets at 49ers (-4.5, 43.5)