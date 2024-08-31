The Week 1 NFL schedule features an intriguing mix of non-divisional battles peppered with division rivalries that could have an early impact on the NFL playoff picture. Two NFC South rivals will collide when Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints host Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers. The Saints are four-point favorites according to the latest Week1 NFL betting lines, one of the 15 NFL spreads within a touchdown. In the AFC, Anthony Richardson and the Indianapolis Colts will host C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans in an early season showdown. The Texans enter their division rivalry as 2.5-point favorites in the latest NFL odds. All of the Week 1 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 1 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on A-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 185-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 39-21 roll on A-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 1 NFL odds and NFL betting lines on the spread, money line, and over-under, and locked in picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 1 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 1 NFL picks is that the Chargers (-3.5) cover the spread at home versus the Raiders. Las Vegas' Maxx Crosby is undeniably one of the most talented defensive linemen in the NFL, but the Raiders still gave up 118.5 rushing yards per game last season, which ranked 21st in the league. Opposing teams can neutralize Crosby's talent by running the ball, and that's exactly what Chargers new head coach Jim Harbaugh loves to do.

In addition, quarterback Justin Herbert is entering his fifth season with the Chargers and he's thrown 15 touchdowns while rushing for three scores when playing the Raiders in his career. SportsLine's model sees Los Angeles prevailing by a touchdown and covering as 3.5-point favorites nearly 60% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 1 NFL predictions: the Bills (-6) cover at home versus the Cardinals. Buffalo has made a habit of getting off to a strong start each season, covering the spread in six of its last eight September games. The Bills have also covered in five consecutive games against NFC West opponents, while Arizona is just 2-10 in its last 12 road games.

Quarterback Josh Allen has established himself as one of the league's best quarterbacks, helping Buffalo make the playoffs five years in a row. He has finished in the top five in NFL MVP voting in two of the last three seasons, creating more points than any other player in the NFL last season. Arizona does not have enough firepower to keep pace in this matchup, which is why the model has Buffalo covering the spread in almost 70% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 1 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 1 NFL schedule and just revealed four teams that win outright over 70% of the time. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what NFL picks can you make with confidence, and which four favorites should you lock in now? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $7,000, and find out.

Week 1 NFL betting odds, lines, spreads

Get Week 1 NFL picks at SportsLine

Thursday, Sept. 5

Ravens at Chiefs (-3, 46.5)

Friday, Sept. 6

Packers vs. Eagles (-2.5, 48.5) -- in Brazil

Sunday, Sept. 8

Steelers at Falcons (-3, 41)

Cardinals at Bills (-6, 48)

Titans at Bears (-4.5, 45)

Patriots at Bengals (-8.5, 40.5)

Texans at Colts (+2.5, 49)

Jaguars at Dolphins (-3, 49.5)

Panthers at Saints (-4, 40)

Vikings at Giants (+1, 41.5)

Raiders at Chargers (-3.5, 41.5)

Broncos at Seahawks (-5.5, 42)

Cowboys at Browns (-2.5, 42)

Commanders at Buccaneers (-3.5, 43.5)

Rams at Lions (-3.5, 51)

Monday, Sept. 9

Jets at 49ers (-3.5, 43.5)