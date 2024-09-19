The Steelers and Chargers were coin flips to make the NFL playoffs at the beginning of the 2024 season according to the NFL odds. However, after both teams started the season 2-0, their chances are looking up and they'll go head-to-head in a critical AFC matchup on the Week 3 NFL schedule. Justin Fields has protected the football in relief of Russell Wilson and he'll likely start again with Wilson (calf) limited in practice once again this week. The Steelers are 1.5-point home favorites in the Week 3 NFL odds via the SportsLine Consensus.

Meanwhile, the Saints are 2.5-point home favorites over the Eagles in a big-time NFC matchup with one of the smallest NFL spreads of the week. All of the Week 3 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 3 NFL picks now.

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 3 NFL picks is that the Browns (-6.5, 38.5) cover the spread versus the Giants. The Giants made NFL history last week as the first team ever to lose while scoring three touchdowns on offense and keeping their opponent's out of the end zone entirely.

Meanwhile, the Browns recovered from a 33-17 loss at home against the Cowboys in Week 1 to earn an 18-17 win over the Jaguars on the road last week. There were four different Cleveland defenders that registered sacks in the win over Jacksonville and that unit will look to wreak havoc on Daniel Jones, who has been sacked on 8.6% of dropbacks throughout his career. That's a big reason why the model has the Browns covering the spread in nearly 60% of simulations this week. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 3 NFL predictions: the Bengals (-7.5, 47) cover versus the Commanders. The Bengals are still searching for their first victory of the season after suffering a heartbreaking 26-25 defeat against the Kansas City Chiefs last week. Quarterback Joe Burrow looked much sharper in that matchup following a disappointing performance in the season opener against the Patriots.

Burrow completed 23 of 36 pass attempts for 258 yards and two touchdowns in last week's loss and now he'll take on a Commanders defense that is giving up 27.5 points per game this season. Commanders QB Jayden Daniels has yet to throw a touchdown pass in his rookie campaign and he could find it difficult to break down a Bengals secondary that gave up just 151 passing yards to Patrick Mahomes last week. That's a big reason why the model has Cincinnati (-4.5) covering well over 50% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

Week 3 NFL betting odds, lines, spreads

Thursday, Sept. 19

Patriots at Jets (-6, 38.5)

Sunday, Sept. 22

Giants at Browns (-6.5, 38.5)

Bears at Colts (-1.5, 43.5)

Texans at Vikings (+2, 46)

Eagles at Saints (-2.5, 49.5)

Chargers at Steelers (-1.5, 35.5)

Broncos at Buccaneers (-6.5, 41)

Packers at Titans (-2.5, 38)

Panthers at Raiders (-5, 40)

Dolphins at Seahawks (-4.5, 41.5)

Lions at Cardinals (+3, 51.5)

Ravens at Cowboys (+1, 48)

49ers at Rams (+6.5, 43.5)

Chiefs at Falcons (+3.5, 46.5)

Monday, Sept. 23

Jaguars at Bills (-5, 45.5)

Commanders at Bengals (-7.5, 47)