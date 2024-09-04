The Sunday slate during the Week 1 NFL schedule features four 1 p.m. ET games, highlighted by Cowboys vs. Browns. It's a best versus best matchup, as Dallas' No. 1 scoring offense from 2023 takes on Cleveland's top-ranked total defense. The Browns are 2.5-point favorites, per the Week 1 NFL odds, and will host the Cowboys for just the third time in the last 33 years. Other early Sunday afternoon contests include Raiders vs. Chargers (-3), Broncos vs. Seahawks (-6) and Commanders vs. Buccaneers (-3).

The Cowboys have won three straight games in Cleveland, but Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and company will have to face former teammate Amari Cooper this time around. Which top-ranked unit will be the difference-maker in this matchup, and which side of one of the smallest Week 1 NFL spreads should you back? All of the Week 1 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 1 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on A-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 185-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 1 NFL odds and NFL betting lines on the spread, money line, and over-under, and locked in picks for every NFL matchup.

Top Week 1 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 1 NFL picks is that the Chargers (-3) cover the spread at home versus the Raiders. Jim Harbaugh will become the first person to ever coach an NFL game the season after winning a college national championship, and history indicates he'll start the 2024 NFL season in a similar fashion to how he ended the 2023 college season. Harbaugh is 4-0 all-time in NFL season openers. All four games have been won by more than 3.5 points as the average margin of victory over those contests is 10.3 points.

The Chargers have won four straight games in which their defense forced a turnover.

The Bills have hosted the Cardinals five times in franchise history, and they've covered in all five of those games. Overall, Buffalo is 7-1 against the spread over the last eight meetings with Arizona.

Both teams have dual-threat QBs. Josh Allen faces a unit that ranked 31st in scoring defense last year, while Kyler Murray has to face the fourth-ranked defense.

Week 1 NFL betting odds, lines, spreads

Thursday, Sept. 5

Ravens at Chiefs (-3, 46.5)

Friday, Sept. 6

Packers vs. Eagles (-2.5, 48.5) -- in Brazil

Sunday, Sept. 8

Steelers at Falcons (-3.5, 42)

Cardinals at Bills (-6.5, 48)

Titans at Bears (-4, 45)

Patriots at Bengals (-7.5, 40.5)

Texans at Colts (+2.5, 48.5)

Jaguars at Dolphins (-3.5, 49)

Panthers at Saints (-4, 41.5)

Vikings at Giants (+1.5, 41)

Raiders at Chargers (-3, 40.5)

Broncos at Seahawks (-6, 42)

Cowboys at Browns (-2.5, 41)

Commanders at Buccaneers (-3, 43.5)

Rams at Lions (-3.5, 51)

Monday, Sept. 9

Jets at 49ers (-4, 44)