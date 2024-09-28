The biggest favorite of every week of the 2024 NFL season has lost, which has the 49ers on upset alert against New England. The Niners are 10.5-point home favorites in the Week 4 NFL odds. Not only does this make San Francisco the biggest favorite, according to the Week 4 NFL spreads, but it also makes it the heaviest favorite of the entire season. The Patriots are 12-5-1 against the spread in their last 18 as double-digit underdogs, while 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is 1-6 against the number in his last seven home games.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on A-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 187-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 41-22 roll on A-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Week 4 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 4 NFL picks is that the Saints (+3, 41) cover the spread versus the Falcons. No team has a worse against the spread record than the Falcons since the start of last year, as they've gone just 6-14. Meanwhile, the Saints will thoroughly embrace the role as road underdogs in this matchup since they are 5-1 both straight-up and against the spread in their last six games as a road dog.

Using playaction has taken New Orleans' offense to another level under first year offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. The team ranked last in play-action usage last year, but is third this year, which has resulted in the Saints ranking in the top two of the NFL in points, yards per pass attempt, third down offense, and the percentage of drives ending in a score. Atlanta is just 26th in scoring and only four teams have a worse turnover differential. With that, the Saints are projected to stay within the spread, covering in well over 60% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 4 NFL betting predictions: the Steelers (-2, 40) cover on the road versus the Colts. Pittsburgh's run defense slowed down Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins last week, holding him to just 44 yards on 15 attempts. They will now face Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who leads a rushing attack that is averaging 5.4 yards per carry.

Steelers edge-rusher T.J. Watt has 5.5 sacks, four tackles for loss, 15 tackles and two forced fumbles in five career games against the Colts. He had two sacks and two tackles for loss in the most recent meeting (Week 15 of last season) and is on pace to become the second-fastest player to reach 100 career sacks behind Reggie White. SportsLine's model expects Watt to be disruptive again on Sunday, one reason why the Steelers are covering the spread in well over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 4 NFL picks

Week 4 NFL betting odds, lines, spreads

Sunday, Sept. 29

Saints at Falcons (-3, 41)

Bengals at Panthers (+4.5, 47)

Rams at Bears (-3, 40.5)

Vikings at Packers (-2.5, 43.5)

Jaguars at Texans (-6, 44.5)

Steelers at Colts (+2, 40)

Broncos at Jets (-7.5, 39.5)

Eagles at Buccaneers (+1.5, 42.5)

Commanders at Cardinals (-3.5, 49)

Patriots at 49ers (-10.5, 40.5)

Browns at Raiders (-1.5, 36.5)

Chiefs at Chargers (+7.5, 40)

Bills at Ravens (-2.5, 46.5)

Monday, Sept. 30

Titans at Dolphins (-1, 36.5)

Seahawks at Lions (-3.5, 46.5)