The Sunday Week 2 NFL schedule has just two divisional games, but these are often ones bettors gravitate towards with their NFL picks. That's because you can pick up NFL scoring trends in previous matchups, and there's a clear one in Giants vs. Commanders on Sunday. Over their last eight meetings, one of the teams has scored exactly 20 points five times. So, if you're making Week 2 NFL predictions for this game, using 20 as one score only makes sense. Washington is favored by 1.5 at home in the latest NFL odds, one of the slimmest NFL odds of the week. The largest of the NFL betting lines this week belongs to the Ravens, who are favored by 8.5 over the Raiders. All of the Week 2 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 2 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on A-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 184-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 38-22 roll on A-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 2 NFL odds and NFL betting lines on the spread, money line, and over-under, and locked in picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 2 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 2 NFL picks is that the Ravens (-8.5, 41) cover at home versus the Raiders. Baltimore is coming off a narrow loss to Kansas City in the NFL Kickoff Game, but it will be able to dictate the pace of Sunday's game. Running back Derrick Henry, who only had 13 carries against the Chiefs, is facing a Raiders defense that allowed 176 rushing yards to the Chargers last week and ranked outside the top 20 against the run last season.

Henry has only been held under 50 rushing yards in consecutive games three times since 2019, so this is the perfect opportunity for him to get back on track. Meanwhile, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson rushed for 122 yards in Week 1, and Baltimore went 3-0 against the spread following a loss last season. The Ravens have covered the spread in five of their last seven games as favorites, while the Raiders are 1-7 straight up in their last eight road games. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 2 NFL predictions: the Buccaneers (+7.5, 51.5) cover on the road versus the Lions. Tampa Bay is a veteran-heavy team with Pro Bowl-caliber players on both sides of the ball. In Week 1, the Buccaneers were dominant in their 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield was sharp in Tampa Bay's season-opener, throwing for 289 yards and four touchdowns. He will face a Lions' defense that allowed Matthew Stafford to throw for 317 yards in Week 1. Detroit has home field advantage, but SportsLine's model has the Buccaneers covering in well over 60% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 2 NFL picks

Week 2 NFL betting odds, lines, spreads

Sunday, Sept. 15

Raiders at Ravens (-8.5, 41)

Chargers at Panthers (+4.5, 38.5)

Saints at Cowboys (-6.5, 47)

Buccaneers at Lions (-7.5, 51.5)

Colts at Packers (+2.5, 41.5)

Browns at Jaguars (-3, 41.5)

49ers at Vikings (+4.5, 46.5)

Seahawks at Patriots (+3, 39)

Jets at Titans (+4, 41)

Giants at Commanders (-1.5, 43.5)

Rams at Cardinals (-1, 48)

Bengals at Chiefs (-6.5, 48)

Steelers at Broncos (+2.5, 36.5)

Bears at Texans (-6, 45)

Monday, Sept. 16

Falcons at Eagles (-6, 46.5)