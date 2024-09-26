The New Orleans Saints will try to get back in the win column after suffering their first loss of the season against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Saints opened the season with two convincing victories before suffering their first setback and now they'll visit the Atlanta Falcons in a NFC South rivalry game. The Falcons enter Sunday's showdown in Atlanta having lost both of their home games this season. However, the latest Week 4 NFL odds list the Falcons as 2.5-point favorites, one of the slimmest NFL spreads of the week.

The Saints have dominated this rivalry in recent years, winning four of the last five meetings. Should your Week 4 NFL betting picks include the Saints, or should you target another division rivalry in the NFL betting odds like Vikings vs. Packers (-2.5), Jaguars vs. Texans (-6.5) or Chiefs vs. Chargers (+7.5)? All of the Week 4 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 4 NFL picks now.

Top Week 4 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 4 NFL picks is that the Saints (+2.5, 42.5) cover the spread versus the Falcons. The Saints have had success against the Falcons in recent years. In fact, New Orleans is 7-3 in its last 10 meetings against Atlanta.

The Saints enter Sunday's showdown averaging 34.3 points per game on offense, which ranks second in the NFL. Running back Alvin Kamara has been sensational for New Orleans, rushing 61 times for 285 yards and four touchdowns. He's also hauled in 10 of 11 targets for 132 yards and a score. Kamara finished with 119 all-purpose yards in the road tilt against the Falcons last season, and SportsLine's model expects he'll be heavily involved again on Sunday. The model projects Kamara will finish with more than 100 all-purpose yards as the Saints secure the victory and cover the spread in over 60% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 4 NFL betting predictions: the Steelers (-1.5, 40) cover on the road versus the Colts. The Steelers are 3-0 heading into Sunday's showdown against the Colts. Pittsburgh has been able to secure wins behind its dominant defense, which leads the NFL in scoring defense, giving up just 8.7 points per game.

The Steelers have held their opposition to 10 points or less and under 300 total yards in each of the first three games, becoming the first team to accomplish that impressive feat in 20 years. In last week's victory over the Chargers, the Steelers gave up just 168 total yards. That doesn't bode well for Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson, who's thrown five interceptions over his last two games. SportsLine's model is calling for Pittsburgh's defense to frustrate the Colts' offense on Sunday, helping the Steelers cover the spread well over 50% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

Week 4 NFL betting odds, lines, spreads

Thursday, Sept. 26

Cowboys at Giants (+5.5, 45.5)

Sunday, Sept. 29

Saints at Falcons (-2.5, 42.5)

Bengals at Panthers (+4, 47)

Rams at Bears (-3, 41)

Vikings at Packers (-2.5, 43.5)

Jaguars at Texans (-6.5, 45)

Steelers at Colts (+1.5, 40)

Broncos at Jets (-7.5, 39.5)

Eagles at Buccaneers (+2, 44)

Commanders at Cardinals (-3.5, 50.5)

Patriots at 49ers (-10.5, 40.5)

Browns at Raiders (-2, 37)

Chiefs at Chargers (+7.5, 40)

Bills at Ravens (-2.5, 46.5)

Monday, Sept. 30

Titans at Dolphins (-1, 36.5)

Seahawks at Lions (-3.5, 46.5)