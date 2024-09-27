Paying attention to NFL betting trends is a key component to making NFL against the spread picks on a weekly basis. One trend worth noting during the 2024 season has been that road teams have been undervalued. Teams playing away from home are 26-20-2 against the spread through the first three weeks of the season. Which road teams should you be backing as you place your Week 4 NFL best bets and NFL parlay picks? The Vikings are a perfect 3-0 against the spread and straight-up. They'll visit the Packers on Sunday as 2.5-point underdogs in the latest Week 4 NFL odds. All of the Week 4 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 4 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on A-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 187-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 41-22 roll on A-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Week 4 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 4 NFL picks is that the Saints (+2.5, 42) cover the spread versus the Falcons. These teams are only separated by a game in the NFC South standings but the Saints have certainly looked more convincing as NFC contenders over the first three weeks. Their offense erupted in wins over the Panthers and Cowboys, and then it took a late comeback by the Eagles to knock them off in a hard-fought battle in Week 3.

Meanwhile, the Falcons haven't been able to get things going offensively and they could easily be 0-3 if not for some good fortune against the Eagles in Week 2 despite playing competitively in all three of their matchups. The Saints are 4-1 against the spread over their last five games dating back to last season while Atlanta is 1-4. That's a big reason why the model has New Orleans covering in well over 60% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 4 NFL betting predictions: the Steelers (-1.5, 40) cover on the road versus the Colts. The Steelers are the only team besides the Vikings who have been perfect against the spread this season and now they'll take on a Colts squad that is off to a somewhat sluggish start.

Indianapolis lost to Houston and Green Bay (without Jordan Love) to start the season and then snuck by the Bears in Week 3. The Colts rank 31st in the NFL in total defense while the Steelers rank first in the NFL in points allowed and yards allowed. Ultimately, that defensive edge is a big reason why the model has the Steelers covering the spread in well over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 4 NFL picks

Week 4 NFL betting odds, lines, spreads

Sunday, Sept. 29

Saints at Falcons (-2.5, 42)

Bengals at Panthers (+4.5, 47)

Rams at Bears (-3, 40.5)

Vikings at Packers (-2.5, 43.5)

Jaguars at Texans (-6, 45.5)

Steelers at Colts (+1.5, 40)

Broncos at Jets (-7.5, 39.5)

Eagles at Buccaneers (+1.5, 43)

Commanders at Cardinals (-3.5, 50.5)

Patriots at 49ers (-10.5, 40.5)

Browns at Raiders (-1.5, 37)

Chiefs at Chargers (+7, 40)

Bills at Ravens (-2.5, 46.5)

Monday, Sept. 30

Titans at Dolphins (-1, 36.5)

Seahawks at Lions (-3.5, 46.5)