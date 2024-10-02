Cowboys vs. Steelers is one of the rare non-conference NFL rivalries thanks to their postseason history. In fact, their three Super Bowl meetings are the most common in the game's history. The two will clash on Sunday Night Football in Week 5, and Pittsburgh is a 2.5-point home favorite in the NFL odds after opening as a 1.5-point underdog. Steelers vs. Cowboys could be a Super Bowl 59 preview, as could the Monday Night Football game of Chiefs vs. Saints, which has Kansas City favored by five according to the latest Week 5 NFL spreads after the line opened at 7.5.

There are several other intriguing Week 5 NFL matchups outside of primetime on the Week 5 NFL schedule. Ravens vs. Bengals (+2.5) kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, as does Bills vs. Texans (+1), which has one of the slimmest NFL betting lines of the week. In the late afternoon, a pair of 2-2 AFC West rivals will square off in Broncos vs. Raiders (+2.5). All of the Week 5 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 5 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on A-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 188-131 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 42-23 roll on A-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 5 NFL odds and NFL betting lines on the spread, money line, and over-under, and locked in picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 5 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 5 NFL picks is that the 49ers (-7.5, 49.5) cover the spread versus the Cardinals. San Francisco is close to full strength after getting back Deebo Samuel and George Kittle last week, and it was apparent in its result versus New England. The 49ers prevailed 30-13, with the 17-point victory being their largest since Week 13 of last season. The Niners had a season-high of 431 yards and forced three turnovers, while Arizona is coming off a 28-point home loss to Washington, which ties for its fifth-biggest home defeat over the last 35 years.

The 49ers have defeated the Cardinals in four straight meetings, but they haven't just scraped by as they've blown out their divisional rivals as each of those wins came by at least 16 points. The Cardinals enter Week 5 with back-to-back ATS defeats, and their straight-up record of 9-29 since 2022 is the worst in the NFL. The model expects San Francisco's domination of Arizona to continue, with the Niners winning by more than two touchdowns and covering as 7.5-point favorites well over 60% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 5 NFL betting predictions: the Packers (-3.5, 48) cover on the road versus the Rams. Green Bay is coming off a defeat to Minnesota in which Jordan Love made his return and was clearly rusty early on. The Packers fell into a 28-0 hole, but they then outscored the Vikings 29-3 over the last 35 minutes of the game. Love set career-highs in both passing yards (389) and touchdowns (four) ahead of a matchup with a Rams defense which ranks 31st in both points allowed and yards allowed.

Los Angeles just allowed Caleb Williams to have his best pro game, with career-highs in both completion percentage and passer rating, in a loss to the Bears. L.A. could also only muster one touchdown on offense as that side of the ball has glaring weaknesses. The Rams have the No. 28 rushing offense and are still missing WRs Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua in the passing game. Love should be much more consistent another week removed from his injury, which has the model predicting Green Bay (-3.5) covers well over 50% of the time. The model also says the Over (47.5) hits in over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 5 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 5 NFL schedule and just revealed three teams that win outright at least 70% of the time, potentially giving you a huge payday. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what NFL picks can you make with confidence, and which three must-see teams should you lock in now? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $7,000, and find out.

Week 5 NFL betting odds, lines, spreads

Get Week 5 NFL picks at SportsLine

Thursday, Oct. 3

Buccaneers at Falcons (-1.5, 43.5)

Sunday, Oct. 6

Jets vs. Vikings -- in London (-2.5, 40.5)

Panthers at Bears (-3.5, 41.5)

Ravens at Bengals (+2.5, 50.5)

Bills at Texans (+1, 47.5)

Colts at Jaguars (-2.5, 46.5)

Dolphins at Patriots (-1, 35.5)

Browns at Commanders (-3.5, 44.5)

Raiders at Broncos (-2.5, 35.5)

Cardinals at 49ers (-7.5, 49.5)

Packers at Rams (+3.5, 48)

Giants at Seahawks (-6.5, 43.5)

Cowboys at Steelers (-2.5, 43)

Monday, Oct. 7

Saints at Chiefs (-5, 42.5)