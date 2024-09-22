The Colts entered the season with high expectations due to the return of quarterback Anthony Richardson, but they are 0-2 entering their matchup against the Bears during the Week 3 NFL schedule. Indianapolis lost to Houston in its opener before falling at Green Bay last week. The Colts are one-point home favorites in the Week 3 NFL spreads as the Bears go on the road for the second week in a row. Which side of that spread should you back with your Week 3 NFL best bets and NFL betting picks? Indianapolis is one of nine winless teams entering the weekend, creating important games across the NFL odds.

Elsewhere, there are multiple NFL matchups featuring 2-0 teams, as the Vikings (+1.5) host the Texans and Steelers (-2.5) face the Chargers. All of the Week 3 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 3 NFL picks now.

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 3 NFL picks is that the Browns (-6.5, 38.5) cover the spread versus the Giants. Cleveland improved to 7-3 in its last 10 September games with an 18-13 win at Jacksonville last week, as quarterback Deshaun Watson threw for 186 yards while rushing for a crucial touchdown. Third-year running back Jerome Ford rushed seven times for 64 yards, averaging 9.1 yards per carry.

New York is on the second leg of back-to-back road games following a 21-18 setback at Washington last week. The Giants were blown out by Minnesota in their season opener and are just 1-8 in their last nine road games. The home-road splits are very important in this matchup, as the Browns have covered the spread in six of their last seven home games, which is one reason why the model has Cleveland covering in almost 60% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 3 NFL betting predictions: the Bengals (-7.5, 47) cover versus the Commanders. Washington is coming off a 21-18 win over the Giants where it became the first team in NFL history to win in regulation despite giving up three touchdowns and failing to score one of its own. However, the Commanders are still only 2-7 against the spread over their last nine games and they're 5-15 straight up in their last 20 appearances on Monday Night Football.

Meanwhile, the Bengals are 0-2 on the season but covered the spread as 6.5-point underdogs in Kansas City last week, losing on a last-second field goal by Harrison Butker. They're 4-1-1 against the number in their last six Monday night home games. Joe Burrow outplayed Patrick Mahomes last week and he should give Cincinnati a clear quarterback edge against fellow LSU Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels. That's a big reason why the model says the Bengals cover in well over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Week 3 NFL betting odds, lines, spreads

Sunday, Sept. 22

Giants at Browns (-6.5, 38.5)

Bears at Colts (-1, 44)

Texans at Vikings (+1.5, 46.5)

Eagles at Saints (-2.5, 49.5)

Chargers at Steelers (-2.5, 35)

Broncos at Buccaneers (-6, 41)

Packers at Titans (-3, 37.5)

Panthers at Raiders (-6, 40)

Dolphins at Seahawks (-4.5, 41.5)

Lions at Cardinals (+3, 51.5)

Ravens at Cowboys (+1, 47.5)

49ers at Rams (+6.5, 44)

Chiefs at Falcons (+3, 46.5)

Monday, Sept. 23

Jaguars at Bills (-5, 45.5)

Commanders at Bengals (-7.5, 47)