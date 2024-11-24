The Week 12 NFL spreads are unique because road teams are overwhelmingly favored in the NFL Vegas lines. Eight games have road teams as favorites, including Chiefs (-10.5, 43) versus Panthers, Eagles (-3, 49) versus Rams, and Ravens (-2.5, 51) versus Chargers. While overall favorites have covered in 53.1% of games this season, road favorites have had more success with a cover rate of 58.1%. Stats like these could certainly help with Week 12 NFL picks against the spread or NFL predictions straight-up. They can also help you make Week 12 NFL score predictions and NFL bets.

Road favorites have an astounding 70.3% win rate outright this season. Other games in which the road team is giving points include Bears vs. Vikings (-3.5, 39.5), Colts vs. Lions (-7.5, 50.5) and Giants vs. Buccaneers (-5.5, 40.5). Six teams are on bye this week and there are several big-name injury concerns, including 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, who has been ruled out with a shoulder injury, raising the line by three points. All of the Week 12 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 12 NFL picks now. Plus, get the model's full Week 12 NFL score predictions here.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 20-8 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 200-136 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 54-29 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

Sunday, Nov. 24

Kansas City Chiefs at Carolina Panthers (+10.5, 43)

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS/Paramount+

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (fibula) is expected to return after missing the last eight games, while Panthers rookie RB Jonathan Brooks (knee) is expected to make his NFL debut after tearing his ACL in college. The Panthers are seeking their first three-game win streak since Sep. 2021, while the Chiefs are looking to avoid losing to an NFC South team for the first time in Patrick Mahomes' regular season career (8-0 record).

Model pick: The model projects just three players to have more than 50 scrimmage yards.

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears (+3.5, 39.5)

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

The Under has hit in each of the last four Chicago games, while the Under has also hit in each of the last three Minnesota games. For the season, both teams have an Under record of 7-3. The three Overs for each are tied for the fewest of any NFL team in 2024. Bears receiver Keenan Allen (ankle) and running back D'Andre Swift (groin) are both questionable.

Model pick: The model says one team has all of the value on the money line in an A-rated ML pick.

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans (-7.5, 40.5)



Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS/Paramount+

While the Texans have won the last three head-to-head matchups, the Titans have won four of the last five meetings in Houston. The Texans are coming off a MNF victory but are 2-5 straight-up and 1-6 against the spread over their last seven games with less rest than their opponents.

Model pick: The model says one side of the total hits in well over 60% of simulations.

Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts (+7.5, 50.5)

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Both Detroit (8-2 ATS) and Indianapolis (8-3 ATS) are tied for the most covers this season, while the Lions are 4-1 ATS on the road, while Indy is 4-1 versus the line at home. The last three meetings between these teams have all seen at least 62 total points scored, as the games have averaged 68 combined points.

Model pick: The model says one side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations in an A-rated spread pick.

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins (-7.5, 46)



Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS/Paramount+

Miami is 8-0 ATS and 7-1 straight-up over its last eight games versus the Patriots. The Dolphins have also won nine straight home games in November. New England has covered in three of its last four games, after starting the season winless ATS in each of its first seven contests.

Model pick: The model projects one player to have a nearly 100% chance of scoring a touchdown, which could be useful in Fantasy and NFL prop bets.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Giants (+5.5, 40.5)

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS/Paramount+

Daniel Jones has been demoted to third string, and Tommy DeVito, who went 3-3 as a starter last year, will start in this game. The Giants are both 0-5 straight-up and against the spread over their last five games. Baker Mayfield is one of two quarterbacks ranking in the top five in both touchdowns (24) and interceptions (nine).

Model pick: The model projects six different players to reach 50 scrimmage yards, which could be beneficial with Fantasy and NFL prop picks.

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders (-10.5, 45)

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Washington is coming off a Thursday loss, while Dallas is coming off a Monday defeat. However, the Commanders are just 4-6 ATS with a rest advantage since 2022, while the Cowboys are 4-2 ATS with a rest disadvantage over that span. Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb has been sidelined at practice this week with back and foot injuries.

Model pick: The model says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time.

Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders (+5.5, 41.5)



Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS/Paramount+

The Raiders' six-game losing streak is the longest active one in the NFL. However, the Raiders are 8-1 straight-up and 7-2 ATS in their last nine games versus Denver. The Broncos are coming off a 38-6 victory over the Falcons in which the 38 points was a season-high scored for the team, while the six points allowed was the fewest Denver has given up in 2024. Raiders running backs Zamir White (quad) and Alexander Mattison (ankle) have been sidelined at practice this week.

Model pick: The model projects one team to allow five fewer points than its season average, while another has nearly four sacks and two takeaways.

San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers (-5.5, 44.5)

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Jordan Love leads the NFL with 11 interceptions, despite ranking 24th in pass attempts. Meanwhile, Brock Purdy has excelled on the road this season, with a 9:1 TD:INT, compared to a 4:7 TD:INT mark at home. The Under is 4-0 over the last four San Francisco games, and the Under is 5-1 over Green Bay's last six games. 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has been ruled out with a shoulder injury.

Model pick: The model projects two players to top 90 total yards, while another four players reach 60 scrimmage yards.

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks (+1, 47.5)

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

The Under has hit in the last four Seahawks games, while the Under is 5-1 over the last six Cardinals games. Seattle has outright won five straight against Arizona, covering in four of those games as well. However, the Cardinals enter this game having covered in their last four of the 2024 NFL season.

Model pick: The model says one side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time in an A-rated spread pick.

Sunday Night Football: Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams (+3, 49)



Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC

Philadelphia is a league-best 5-1 against the spread away from home this season, and the Eagles are 6-1-1 ATS over their last eight games versus the Rams. Meanwhile, Matthew Stafford is 1-7 both straight-up and ATS as an underdog on Sunday Night Football. Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith hasn't practiced all week with a hamstring injury.

Model pick: The model is backing one side of the total to hit nearly 60% of the time.

Monday, Nov. 25

Monday Night Football: Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers (+2.5, 50.5)



Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC/ESPN

Baltimore's John Harbaugh is 2-0 in his career versus his brother, Jim, as NFL head coaches. The Chargers boast the league's No. 1 scoring defense, allowing 14.5 points per game, while the Ravens have the NFL's No. 2 scoring offense, averaging 30.4 points per game. Lamar Jackson is 5-1 both straight-up and against the spread in MNF road games.

Model pick: The model says one side of the spread his in well over 50% of simulations.