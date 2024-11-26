With no teams on a bye this week, football fans are rejoicing as that simply means more games to place Week 13 NFL bets on. A bonus is that there's a loaded slate of games, ranging from fierce divisional battles like Steelers vs. Bengals (-2.5) to matchups between playoff hopefuls such as Chargers vs. Falcons (+1) to a potential Super Bowl preview in Eagles vs. Ravens (-2.5). Those games all have slim Week 13 NFL spreads, but there's also a primetime contest with a heavy favorite that you could make NFL predictions on.

The Bills will host the 49ers on Sunday night, with Buffalo favored by 7 points, per the Week 13 NFL odds. Buffalo has its sights set on the AFC's No. 1 seed and a postseason bye, while San Fran is simply hoping to make the playoffs a year after representing the NFC in the Super Bowl. What stats and trends could help with NFL game picks for this contest and all of the others? All of the Week 13 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 13 NFL picks now. Plus, get the model's full Week 13 NFL score predictions here.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 13 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 22-8 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 202-136 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 56-29 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 13 NFL odds and NFL betting lines and locked in betting picks for every NFL matchup. You can find them all here.

Thursday, Nov. 28

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions (-10.5, 48.5)

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS/Paramount+

This will be the 20th Thanksgiving Day meeting between the Lions and Bears, the second-most of any Thanksgiving matchup behind Lions vs. Packers (22 meetings). Chicago leads the holiday series with 11 wins versus eight losses but has lost its last five games of the 2024 NFL season. On the other hand, Detroit's nine-game win streak is the longest active in the league.

Model pick: The SportsLine model, which is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception, projects four players to have at least 75 scrimmage yards, with one forecasted to exceed 110 yards. See the NFL projections here.

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (-4, 38)

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Cooper Rush and Tommy DeVito are expected to start at quarterback for Dallas and New York, respectively. The Cowboys have won their last seven games versus the Giants, including a 28-20 victory on Thanksgiving Day in 2022. While the Giants covered in that Thanksgiving game two years ago, Dallas is 5-2 ATS over this seven-game winning streak.

Model pick: The SportsLine model, which enters Week 13 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 22-8 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year, projects there to be over 11 combined turnovers plus sacks, which could be useful in Fantasy and NFL prop bets. See the NFL projections here.

Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers (-3, 47)

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC

The last meeting between these teams also occurred on a holiday -- Christmas Day in 2022 -- in which the Packers both won and covered. Green Bay's only three defeats in the 2024 season have come to three of the five teams with nine-plus wins -- Detroit, Minnesota and Philadelphia. Meanwhile, Miami has won three straight games outright and has covered in each of its last four games.

Model pick: The SportsLine model, which is on a 202-136 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 56-29 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022, says one side of the spread covers over 60% of the time in an A-rated pick. Get the model's coveted A-rated pick here.

Friday, Nov. 29

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs (-13, 42.5)

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Channel: Prime Video

The Chiefs are tied for the league's best record (10-1), while the Raiders are tied for the league's worst record (2-9). However, they both have the same number of ATS wins (four) on the season. Kansas City is 0-5 ATS over its last five games, while Vegas has failed to cover in each of its last three contests.

Model pick: The SportsLine model, which is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception, says one side of the total hits in almost 70% of simulations. See which side of the total is a must-back here.

Sunday, Dec. 1

Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta Falcons (+1, 47.5)

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS/Paramount+

The Under is 7-4 for both teams this season, with the seven unders tied for the third-most in the NFL. Kirk Cousins didn't throw a touchdown in either of his two previous game, marking the first time in his 13-year career he's gone back-to-back starts without a touchdown pass.

Model pick: The SportsLine model, which enters Week 13 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 22-8 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year, projects one team to be held under 100 rushing yards, and forecasts one team to allow more than six points over its season average. See the NFL projections here.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals (-2.5, 47)

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS/Paramount+

Cincinnati is coming off a bye, and the Over is 7-1 for the Bengals after a bye since 2017. This year, the Over is 8-3 for the Bengals, giving them the second-highest over percentage in the NFL. Pittsburgh's straight-up and ATS records have mirrored each other this season as it's covered in all eight of its straight-up wins while failing to cover in all three of its outright defeats.

Model pick: The SportsLine model, which is on a 202-136 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 56-29 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022, says one side of the total hits in over 60% of simulations in an A-rated pick. Get the model's coveted A-rated pick here.

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars (+5, 43)



Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Trevor Lawrence (non-throwing shoulder) is expected to be a game-time decision after missing the last two games. His counterpart in C.J. Stroud has thrown five interceptions over his last three games, which matches the total number of picks he threw in his Offensive Rookie of the Year season in 2023.

Model pick: The SportsLine model, which is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception, says one side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations in an A-rated pick. Get the model's coveted A-rated pick here.

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings (-3.5, 45.5)

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

The Vikings have won 11 straight home games against the Cardinals, last losing to the franchise when it was known as the St. Louis Cardinals in 1977. Kyler Murray leads the NFL with 7.9 yards per rush (min. 40 carries), but the Vikings allow just 6.2 rushing yards per game to opposing quarterbacks this season -- the fewest in the NFL.

Model pick: The SportsLine model, which enters Week 13 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 22-8 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year, projects one quarterback to have nearly a 100% chance of throwing an interception. See the NFL projections here.

Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots (+2.5, 42.5)



Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS/Paramount+

After starting the year 7-1 ATS, the Colts are just 1-3 ATS over their last four games. Meanwhile, the Patriots have covered only once across five home games this season. Anthony Richardson leads the NFL with 15.6 yards per completion but ranks last amongst 36 qualified quarterbacks with a 47.1 completion percentage.

Model pick: The SportsLine model, which is on a 202-136 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 56-29 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022, says one team wins in well over 50% of simulations in an A-rated money line pick. Get the model's coveted A-rated pick here.

Seattle Seahawks at New York Jets (+2, 41.5)

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

The Jets are allowing 26.2 points per game under interim coach Jeff Ulbrich, compared to 17 points per game under fired coach Robert Saleh. New York still boasts the No. 2 passing defense in the NFL, but the Seahawks counter with the league's No. 2 passing offense.

Model pick: The SportsLine model, which is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception, says one side of the total hits in nearly 60% of simulations. See which side it is right here.

Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders (-5.5, 44.5)

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS/Paramount+

The Titans are coming off a win over Houston, but Tennessee is 0-8 straight-up following a victory over the last two seasons. Jayden Daniels has thrown three interceptions over his last two games after having just two picks over his first 10 starts.

Model pick: The SportsLine model, which enters Week 13 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 22-8 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year, says one side of the spread hits 60% of the time. See which it is right here.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers (+6, 46.5)



Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Carolina started the year 1-7 ATS but has since covered in three straight games. Tampa has also covered in each of its last three, and both teams decidedly favor the Over. Carolina has hit the Over in eight games -- tied for the second-most in the NFL -- while Tampa is just behind it, with the Over hitting seven times for the Bucs.

Model pick: The SportsLine model, which is on a 202-136 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 56-29 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022, says one side of the spread hits 60% of the time in an A-rated pick. Get the model's coveted A-rated pick here.

Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints (+2.5, 48.5)

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

The Saints are coming off a bye, but they are winless versus the spread (0-5) following a bye since 2019. However, New Orleans is 3-2 outright in those post-bye games. Matthew Stafford is 2-5 in his career versus the Saints on the road, with 14 passing touchdowns versus 11 turnovers.

Model pick: The SportsLine model, which is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception, projects one side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time, and it offers an A-rated money line pick. See the NFL model projections here.

Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens (-2.5, 50.5)

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS/Paramount+

The Ravens are undefeated (2-0-1) straight-up in all-time home games versus the Eagles, but Philadelphia is a league-best 6-1 ATS away from home this season. Baltimore has seen the Over go 10-2 this season, as no other NFL team has seen the Over hit more than eight times in 2024.

Model pick: The SportsLine model, which enters Week 13 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 22-8 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year, projects one team to allow 11 more points than its season average, and it forecasts one team to have its top two players combine for over 200 scrimmage yards. See the NFL projections here.

Sunday Night Football: San Francisco 49ers at Buffalo Bills (-7, 45)



Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC

The Bills have won 14 straight regular-season games in December or later, tied for the second-longest streak in NFL history. Buffalo is also 8-0 following a bye since coach Sean McDermott's hiring in 2017. As for the 49ers, they are 3-0 both straight-up and ATS on primetime this season, compared to 1-7 ATS in all other games.

Model pick: The SportsLine model, which is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception, projects one team to score its fewest points since Week 6, and it forecasts one team to allow nearly a touchdown more than its season average. See the NFL projections here.

Monday, Dec. 2

Monday Night Football: Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos (-5.5, 42)



Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Denver's nine ATS wins are tied for the most in the NFL, while it remains the only team undefeated against the spread at home (5-0). As for the Browns, they've had an uptick in offensive production since Jameis Winston replaced an injured Deshaun Watson. Cleveland averaged 15.6 points and 253.9 yards in seven games with Watson as starter, compared to 19.3 points and 360 yards in the last four games with Winston under center.

Model pick: The SportsLine model, which is on a 202-136 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 56-29 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022, says one side of the spread hits in 60% of simulations in an A-rated pick. Get the model's coveted A-rated pick here.