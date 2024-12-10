None of the 13 games on Sunday during the Week 15 NFL schedule are divisional contests, but there are two potential Super Bowl previews. Bills vs. Lions (-1.5) is a matchup we could see again in February, while Steelers vs. Eagles (-5) is one Pennsylvanians are hoping to see again come Super Bowl Sunday. The Bills have won four straight versus the Lions, while Philly's domination of the Steelers extends much longer. The Eagles have won 10 straight home games against Pittsburgh, going 9-1 against the spread (ATS), with Sunday's game taking place in Philadelphia.

There are NFL betting stats and NFL betting trends like this for every matchup that could assist with Week 15 NFL picks, both straight-up and with Week 15 NFL ATS predictions. All of the Week 15 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 15 NFL picks now. Plus, get the model's full Week 15 NFL score predictions here.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 15 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 25-11 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 205-139 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 59-32 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 15 NFL odds and NFL betting lines and locked in betting picks for every NFL matchup. You can find them all here.

Thursday, Dec. 12

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers (-2.5, 48.5)

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Channel: Prime Video

The Rams rallied from a 14-point deficit to defeat San Francisco, 27-24 in Week 3. Los Angeles' outright record has mirrored its ATS record over its last seven games as it covered in the five games it won and failed to cover in the two it lost. The 49ers are coming off their biggest win of the season -- a 25-point victory over Chicago -- but the Niners are 0-5 ATS after a victory.

Model pick: See which it is right here.

Sunday, Dec. 15

Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers (-1, 43)

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

The Cowboys are 11-2 straight-up over their last 13 regular-season matchups with the Panthers. Carolina has seen each of its last five games of this season decided by six points or fewer. Its point differential during these five games is minus-eight, compared to a minus-147 point differential through its first eight games.

Model pick: The SportsLine model projects one player to have over 90 scrimmage yards, while another two players have at least 80 yards from scrimmage. See the NFL projections here.

Kansas City Chiefs at Cleveland Browns (+4, 45.5)

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS/Paramount+

After losing just one of their first six games against the spread, Kansas City has since lost each of its last seven games ATS. The Browns are coming off a bye, but the team is just 1-4 ATS following a bye since Kevin Stefanski became head coach in 2020, and they are 4-11 versus the spread with a rest advantage over that span.

Model pick: The SportsLine model says one defense will score more Fantasy points than any running back, receiver or tight end in the game. Get more NFL projections here.

Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans (-3, 47)



Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS/Paramount+

Tua Tagovailoa has 11 touchdowns, with no interceptions, over his last four games, and his 73.8 completion percentage for the season leads the NFL. Meanwhile, the Texans pass defense is both the best in the NFL, and the worst, in key statistics. While Houston has allowed the lowest completion percentage (56.3%), it has also given up the most passing touchdowns (26).

Model pick: The SportsLine model projects two players to have nearly 100 yards from scrimmage, while another two players have at least 80 scrimmage yards. See who they are right here.

New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars (+3.5, 40.5)

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Aaron Rodgers is coming off a 339-yard outing versus Miami which ended a three-year, 34-start drought without a 300-yard passing game. He'll now face a Jags defense which has allowed the highest passer rating in the 2024 NFL season, in addition to the most total yards. However, Jacksonville is 6-1 versus the spread over its last seven games.

Model pick: The SportsLine model says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time. See which side of the spread to back here.

Washington Commanders at New Orleans Saints (+7.5, 43)



Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Derek Carr has been labeled "week-to-week" after suffering both a concussion and fractured non-throwing hand on Sunday. New Orleans is averaging 24.5 points in the 10 games Carr has started, versus 15 points in the three games by other quarterbacks. The last seven games between these teams have averaged 61.5 total points, with each game having at least 53 combined points.

Model pick: The SportsLine model says one side of the total hits in nearly 60% of simulations. See which side of the total is a must-back here.

Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants (+15, 43.5)

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS/Paramount+

This is the biggest spread of the season and the 10th that is double-digits. Of the previous nine, the favored team is 8-1 outright and 5-4 ATS. Lamar Jackson has a 23-2 career record versus NFC teams.

Model pick: The SportsLine model says one team will have six combined takeaways plus sacks, and it says one team will allow 10 fewer points than its regular-season average. Get the NFL projections here.

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans (+5, 47.5)

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

The Titans are an NFL-worst 2-11 against the spread, with half as many covers as any other team. They are also the only team winless versus the spread at home (0-6). Meanwhile, no team has a better spread record on the road than the Bengals (6-1).

Model pick: The SportsLine model projects three different players with at least 0.90 touchdowns on average, which could be beneficial with anytime touchdown prop bets or Fantasy picks. See who they are right here.

New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals (-6.5, 45.5)



Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS/Paramount+

Kyler Murray is coming off back-to-back games with multiple interceptions for the first time in his career. Drake Maye (9.1) and Murray (7.7) rank first and second, respectively, in yards per carry amongst all NFL players (min. 35 attempts).

Model pick: The SportsLine model projects just one player to finish this game with more than 71 scrimmage yards. Get the NFL projections here.

Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos (-4, 44.5)

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS/Paramount+

Both teams are coming off a bye, and this matchup has been very friendly to the Under in recent meetings. The last three games have averaged just 29 total points. The Under is 5-3 over the last eight Colts games this season, but the Over is 7-2 over the last nine Broncos games.

Model pick: The SportsLine model says one side covers in over 60% of simulations in an A-rated spread pick. Get the model's coveted A-rated pick here.

Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions (-1.5, 54)

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS/Paramount+

These are the top two scoring teams in the league with Detroit averaging 32.1 points and Buffalo averaging 30.5 points. The Lions also rank second in scoring defense (18 ppg), while the Bills are first in turnover differential at +17. Josh Allen has five passing touchdowns, four rushing scores and one receiving touchdown over the last two weeks.

Model pick: The SportsLine model projects one team to give up a touchdown more than its regular-season average, and it projects one team to average over 5.3 yards per carry. See the NFL projections here.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Chargers (-2.5, 46.5)

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Tampa is 12-4 ATS on the road since the start of last season. That is the second-best cover rate over that span, while also ranking second is the Chargers' 7-1 ATS mark as a favorite this season. Baker Mayfield ranks in the top three in both passing touchdowns (28) and interceptions (13), while Justin Herbert has the fewest interceptions (one) of any qualified quarterback.

Model pick: The SportsLine model says one side of the total hits in almost 60% of simulations. See which side of the total is a must-back here.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles (-5, 43)

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

The Eagles have won 10 straight home games over the Steelers, last losing in 1965. Philly is riding a nine-game win streak, this season, in which it has gone 6-3 against the spread. Pittsburgh's straight-up and ATS records have mirrored each other as it has covered in each of its 10 victories and lost versus the spread in each of its three defeats.

Model pick: The SportsLine model projects one team's quarterback to fail to reach 200 passing yards or two passing touchdowns, and it says one team's defense registers three sacks and nearly two takeaways on average. See the NFL projections here.

Sunday Night Football: Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks (+3, 47)



Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC

The home team has dominated this series recently, winning each of the last 10 meetings. That includes the Seahawks winning four straight home matchups. After having at least one interception in eight straight games, Jordan Love has been INT-free in each of his last three starts.

Model pick: The SportsLine model says one team wins on the money line in almost 60% of simulations. See which team to pick here.

Monday, Dec. 16

Monday Night Football: Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings (-6.5, 44)



Time: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC

The Bears are the lone winless team (0-6) on the road this season, and they've lost eight straight away games dating back to last year. Chicago is also on a seven-game losing streak, overall, in which it has gone 2-4-1 versus the line. Minnesota is riding a six-game win streak and has gone 3-2-1 against the line during this stretch.

Model pick: The SportsLine model says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations, while one side of the total hits nearly 60% of the time. See which sides to back here.

Monday Night Football: Atlanta Falcons at Las Vegas Raiders (+4.5, 44)



Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

The Raiders have won five straight MNF home games, also going 5-0 ATS, despite being underdogs in four of those. However, Vegas enters this game with a nine-game losing streak in the 2024 NFL season that is the longest active streak. Atlanta is also in a drought, losing four straight, and Kirk Cousins has zero touchdowns versus eight interceptions during these four games.

Model pick: The SportsLine model says one side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations. See which side of the spread to back here.