While many bettors would prefer to make Week 16 NFL predictions and Week 16 NFL game picks with narrow lines, others would prefer heavy NFL favorites or NFL underdogs go bet on. Fortunately, both of those groups are in luck thanks to the wide spectrum of Week 16 NFL spreads. Six games have Week 16 NFL odds of a field goal or less, while four have a spread of a touchdown or more. Some in the former category include Eagles vs. Commanders (+3.5, 45.5), Vikings vs. Seahawks (+3, 42.5) and Dolphins vs. 49ers (+1, 44.5).

As for those wide lines, Green Bay is a 14-point home favorite over the Saints in the Week 16 NFL betting odds, while Buffalo is favored by 14 at home against the Patriots. Should you have the same NFL betting strategy with both narrow and wide NFL spreads? All of the Week 16 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 16 NFL picks now. Plus, get the model's full Week 16 NFL score predictions here.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 16 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 27-11 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 207-139 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 61-32 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 16 NFL odds and NFL betting lines and locked in betting picks for every NFL matchup. You can find them all here.

Saturday, Dec. 21

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs (-3.5, 42)

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC

Patrick Mahomes (high ankle sprain) is shaping up to be a game-time decision. The last five games between these teams have averaged 64.2 total points. Each of the five had at least 54 combined points. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (knee) practiced fully on Tuesday.

Model pick: The model projects one side of the spread to hit well over 50% of the time, and the model says one side of the total also hits in well over 50% of simulations.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens (-6.5, 45)

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Lamar Jackson has lost each of his last four starts versus Pittsburgh, with tour total touchdowns versus eight turnovers. Jackson has never rushed for a touchdown against Pittsburgh in his NFL career, while Russell Wilson has just one passing touchdown over his last three games against Baltimore.

Model pick: The model projects one team to allow nine more points than its season average, and it projects one team to average under 3.5 yards per carry.

Sunday, Dec. 22

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals (-8.5, 46.5)

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS/Paramount+

Jameis Winston has eight interceptions over his last three games and ranks fourth in picks (12) despite ranking 24th in pass attempts. Cleveland's 4-10 record against the spread (ATS) is the second-worst in the NFL, however, the Bengals have covered just once at home, going 1-5 ATS in Cincinnati.

Model pick: The model says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations in an A-rated pick.

New York Giants at Atlanta Falcons (-8.5, 42.5)

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Both teams have seen the Under go 9-5 this season. The Under is 5-1 over the Falcons last six games, while the Under is 8-3 in Giants games when the total is 40 or more. Kirk Cousins leads the NFL with 16 interceptions, while New York ranks last in the league with nine passing touchdowns.

Model pick: The model says one defense will score more Fantasy points than any running back, receiver or tight end on the opposing team.

Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers (+4.5, 47)



Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Carolina has won six of the last seven meetings between these teams, and the Panthers have also covered in four of their last five games of the 2024 NFL season. Bryce Young is coming off a game in which he was sacked a season-high of six times and also had a career-high of four turnovers (two interceptions, two lost fumbles).

Model pick: The model projects two players to have nearly 100 yards from scrimmage while another player has at least six receptions.

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears (+6.5, 48)

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

The Lions are 0-3 ATS over their last three games, which matches the number of ATS defeats they had over their previous 18 games. The Bears enter this game on an eight-game losing streak, which is tied for the second-longest in franchise history. After losing on MNF in Week 15, Chicago is 1-3 ATS with a rest disadvantage since 2022, while the Lions are 8-3 ATS when they have more rest than their opponents over that stretch.

Model pick: The model says three players have over 80 scrimmage yards, while another four players have at least 50 total yards.

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts (-3.5, 42.5)



Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS/Paramount+

These teams combined for 11 turnovers in last week's defeats as Tennessee had six versus Cincinnati, while Indy had five against Denver. Four of the last five meetings between these two have seen 41 or fewer points scored. Their last matchup -- a 20-17 Colts victory in Week 6 -- saw both teams finish with fewer than 270 total yards.

Model pick: The model says one quarterback has nearly a 100% chance of throwing an interception.

Los Angeles Rams at New York Jets (+3, 46.5)

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS/Paramount+

The Rams are 4-0 over their last four trips to MetLife Stadium and are 4-1 over their last five road games versus the Jets. The Rams played last Thursday, but they are just 1-6 ATS when they have a rest advantage since 2022. Meanwhile, the Jets are 5-4 ATS when they have less rest than their opponent since 2022.

Model pick: The model says one side of the total hits in almost 60% of simulations.

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders (+3.5, 45.5)

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

The last four matchups between these two have averaged 57.8 combined points. Jayden Daniels' 656 rushing yards are the second-most among quarterbacks, while Jalen Hurts' 14 rushing touchdowns are the most among all players in the 2024 season.

Model pick: The model forecasts one side of the total to hit 60% of the time.

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks (+3, 42.5)



Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Seattle has won five straight home games versus the Vikings, but the Seahawks are just 2-6 ATS at home this season, which is the fourth-worst ATS record in the league. The Vikings are on a seven-game winning streak and are 4-2-1 ATS over this run.

Model pick: The model projects there to be at least 10 total sacks plus turnovers, which could be beneficial with Fantasy picks and NFL prop bets.

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills (-14, 46.5)

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS/Paramount+

Teams that are underdogs of at least 12 points this season are 0-6 straight up and 2-4 against the spread. During New England's current four-game losing streak, it is 1-3 ATS and has seen the Over hit all four times. Meanwhile, the Over is 5-1 over the Bills' last six games.

Model pick: The model forecasts one team's defense to score more Fantasy points than any non-quarterback, and it projects one team to have six players with at least 40 yards from scrimmage.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Las Vegas Raiders (-1.5, 40.5)

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS/Paramount+

The Raiders have committed the second-most turnovers (28) and also have forced the second-fewest turnovers (nine). Meanwhile, the Jags have the fewest takeaways (eight) in the league and have also given up the most total yards this season. The Under is a combined 5-1 for the teams over the last three weeks.

Model pick: The model says one side of the total hits in well over 60% of simulations.

San Francisco 49ers at Miami Dolphins (-1, 44.5)

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS/Paramount+

San Francisco is 4-1 straight-up over its last five games in the Eastern Time Zone. The 49ers are coming off a loss to the Rams in which San Fran failed to score a touchdown, and the Niners have gone without a passing touchdown in two of their last three games. Tua Tagovailoa is coming off a three-interception game, after having no picks in each of his previous four games.

Model pick: The model says seven different players will have at least 50 scrimmage yards, including one having 90 total yards.

Sunday Night Football: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys (+4, 48.5)



Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC

Dallas is 1-6 ATS at home this season, the second-worst mark in the league, though the Cowboys are 3-1 ATS over their last four games overall. Tampa is also 3-1 versus the spread over its last four and enters this contest with four consecutive outright wins.

Model pick: The model projects five different players to have well over 70 scrimmage yards, including one having 90 yards.

Monday, Dec. 23

Monday Night Football: New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers (-14, 42.5)



Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC/ESPN

Derek Carr (hand) is doubtful to play, while Alvin Kamara (groin) is questionable after leaving last week's game early. Green Bay has covered in four straight games, which followed it going 0-4 ATS over its prior four. The Over is just 1-4 for New Orleans in Darren Rizzi's five games as interim head coach.

Model pick: The model says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations, while one side of the total hits nearly 60% of the time.