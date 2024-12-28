With the Week 17 NFL schedule featuring games like Cowboys vs. Eagles (-7, 38) and Packers vs. Vikings (-1, 48.5), why would anyone outside of Tennessee or Central Florida get excited about placing Week 17 NFL bets on Titans vs. Jaguars (-1, 39.5)? It's because there are NFL betting trends with both teams that could make it a contest to target with Week 17 NFL game picks. Tennessee is 2-8 against the spread (ATS) in divisional games since the start of last year, the worst mark in the league. Meanwhile, just four teams have covered more often than the Jaguars (66.7%) in divisional contests over that same span.

Tennessee has just two ATS wins this season, while every other team has at least four. Your Week 17 NFL picks should rely on data like this for every matchup to help create a winning football betting strategy. All of the Week 17 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 17 NFL picks now. Plus, get the model's full Week 17 NFL score predictions here.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 17 of the 2024 NFL season on a 28-12 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year -- a stunning 70% success rate. Longer term, it is on a 208-140 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 62-33 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 17 NFL odds and NFL betting lines and locked in betting picks for every NFL matchup. You can find them all here.

Saturday, Dec. 28

Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots (+5.5, 42.5)



Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: NFL Network

The Chargers clinch a playoff berth with a win. After just one cover over their first seven games, the Patriots have since gone 5-3 ATS over their last eight games. Los Angeles' 10 ATS wins are the second-most this season, while its 9-2 ATS record as a favorite is also the second-best mark in the league.

Model pick: See the model's coveted A-rated pick here.

Denver Broncos at Cincinnati Bengals (-3, 50)

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Channel: NFL Network

Denver clinches a postseason berth with a win, while Cincinnati is eliminated from contention with a loss. Joe Burrow is the first quarterback in NFL history with 250-plus passing yards and three-plus passing touchdowns in seven straight games, but the Broncos counter with a defense that leads the league in sacks, QB knockdowns and hurries.

Model pick: The SportsLine model projects one team to allow 10 more points than its season average, and it projects one team to have two players go over 90 scrimmage yards. See the NFL projections here.

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams (-6.5, 47.5)

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: NFL Network

The Cardinals are 1-5 both straight-up and versus the spread over their last six divisional road games, but they rolled to a 41-10 victory when these teams met in Week 2. Meanwhile, the Rams are 15-2 ATS over their last 17 December games.

Model pick: The SportsLine model says three players will have at least six receptions, and one player has nearly a 100% chance of scoring a touchdown. Get more NFL projections here.

Sunday, Dec. 29

Indianapolis Colts at New York Giants (+7.5, 40.5)

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

The Colts are eliminated from postseason contention with a loss. Indianapolis had a franchise-record of 335 rushing yards in last week's win, and that mark is the fourth-most by any team over the last decade. The Giants, who are on a 10-game losing streak, rank 31st in rushing yards allowed and 28th in yards per rush allowed.

Model pick: The SportsLine model says one side of the spread hits in 60% of simulations. See which it is right here.

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills (-10, 46)

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS/Paramount+

Aaron Rodgers has a 14:1 TD:INT over his last eight games. The Bills have failed to cover in each of their last eight games as double-digit favorites, including last week as 14-point favorites in a 3-point victory over New England.

Model pick: The SportsLine model says one side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations in an A-rated pick. Get the model's coveted A-rated pick here.

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars (-1, 39.5)



Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS/Paramount+

The Titans' 2-13 ATS record is the worst this season and is on pace to be the worst cover percentage since 1970 unless they cover in each of their last two games. The Jags rank dead last in the NFL in total defense, passing defense, yards per play allowed and takeaways.

Model pick: The SportsLine model says one side of the money line hits over 60% of the time in an A-rated pick. Get the model's coveted A-rated pick here.

Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints (+1.5, 37.5)

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

The Saints are coming off a 34-0 defeat on Monday to Green Bay, making New Orleans the first team to be shut out in the 2024 NFL season. The Saints are 3-7 ATS when they have less rest than their opponents, since 2022, while Vegas has covered in three of its last four games.

Model pick: The SportsLine model says one team will allow a touchdown less than its season average, and it says one quarterback has nearly a 100% chance of throwing an interception. See the NFL projections here.

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-8, 48)



Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS/Paramount+

Bryce Young is coming off his second NFL game with multiple touchdown passes and no interceptions, while Baker Mayfield has six interceptions over his last four games, with at least one in each. Bucs rookie Bucky Irving had career highs in rushing yards (152) and scrimmage yards (185) in Tampa's 26-23 overtime win over Carolina in Week 13.

Model pick: The SportsLine model says one side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations in an A-rated pick. Get the model's coveted A-rated pick here.

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles (-7, 38)

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Jalen Hurts (concussion) is in protocol after playing in just 12 plays last week. The Eagles have dropped their last eight ATS in which they were two-possession favorites, while Dallas is 4-1 both straight-up and versus the spread over its last five games. Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb is out for the season with a shoulder injury. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will not play due to a concussion.

Model pick: The SportsLine model says one side of the total hits in well over 60% of simulations. See which side of the total is a must-back here.

Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns (-6.5, 37.5)

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS/Paramount+

Miami is eliminated from postseason contention with a loss. While the Dolphins are just 1-10 straight-up versus teams over .500 since the start of last season, they are 17-4 versus teams without winning records, with Cleveland (3-12) falling into the latter. The Browns have at least three turnovers in each of their last five games, with a total of 18 giveaways during that stretch.

Model pick: The SportsLine model forecasts one side of the spread to hit almost 60% of the time. See which side of the spread is a must-back here.

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings (-1, 48.5)



Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Jordan Love set or tied career highs in passing yards (389), passing touchdowns (four) and interceptions (three) when these teams last met, a 31-29 Vikings win in Week 4. The Packers have covered in each of the last five weeks, while Minnesota is 3-0 ATS over its last three games.

Model pick: The SportsLine model says one side of the money line hits almost 60% of the time in an A-rated pick, and it says one side of the total hits in over 60% of simulations in another A-rated pick. See the two coveted A-rated picks here.

Sunday Night Football: Atlanta Falcons at Washington Commanders (-3.5, 46.5)



Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC

Washington clinches a playoff berth with a victory. Michael Penix Jr., who won in his NFL starting debut last week, will make his first career road start, and rookie quarterbacks are 0-5 straight-up in their first road starts this season (2-3 ATS). No quarterback in Falcons history has ever started his career 2-0.

Model pick: The SportsLine model says one side of the total hits in over 60% of simulations in an A-rated pick. Get the model's coveted A-rated pick here.

Monday, Dec. 30

Monday Night Football: Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers (+3.5, 50.5)



Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC/ESPN

Detroit has lost 14 straight road games at San Francisco, which is the longest active road losing streak by any team versus another. However, the Lions are an NFL-best 9-1 straight-up on primetime over the last three seasons. The 49ers are 1-6 ATS over their last seven games.

Model pick: The SportsLine model projects two players to have well over 80 scrimmage yards while another four players have at least 60 yards from scrimmage. See the NFL projections here.