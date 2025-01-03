The Week 18 NFL schedule provides an opportunity for NFL betting trends to continue for a pair of times against the spread (ATS). Denver has covered in all seven of its games when favored, making it the only team that's undefeated ATS as a favorite. Meanwhile, Tennessee has failed to cover in all seven of its home games, leaving it as the last winless home squad versus the NFL lines this season. Thus, anyone making Week 18 NFL picks could be delighted to know that the Broncos are favored versus Kansas City (+10.5, 40), while the Titans will host the Texans (+1.5, 37).

Should your Week 18 NFL game picks call for these trends to play out? We have 256 games of a 272-game season already behind us, so you can find Week 18 NFL betting tips for each of this week's games to assist with your Week 18 NFL betting strategy. All of the Week 18 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 18 NFL picks now. Plus, get the model's full Week 18 NFL score predictions here.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 18 of the 2024 NFL season on a 30-14 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year, a stunning 68% success rate. Longer term, it is on a 210-142 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 64-35 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 18 NFL odds and NFL betting lines and locked in betting picks for every NFL matchup. You can find them all here.

Saturday, Jan. 4

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens (-19.5, 41.5)



Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC/ESPN

The Ravens will clinch the No. 3 seed with a win. Cleveland has as many turnovers (11) over the last three weeks as Baltimore has all season. The Browns' point total, meanwhile, has decreased in each of the last four weeks, and they scored a season-low of three points in their last game.

Model pick: See which side of the total is a must-back here.

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers (+2, 48)

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC/ESPN

The Steelers must win, plus get help, to clinch the No. 3 seed, while the Bengals must win, plus get help, in order to clinch a playoff berth. Cincinnati is 5-0 versus the line as an away favorite, but Pittsburgh -- which played last Wednesday, while Cincy played on Saturday -- is 3-0 against the spread with a rest advantage.

Model pick: The SportsLine model projects one player to have over 100 scrimmage yards, while another five players have at least 67 scrimmage yards. See the NFL projections here.

Sunday, Jan. 5

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons (-8, 48)

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS/Paramount+

The Falcons must win, plus get help, to clinch a playoff berth. Bryce Young is coming off back-to-back games with two touchdown passes -- the first time in his career he's had multiple touchdown passes in consecutive games. Carolina has hit the Over 12 times -- the most in the league -- while Atlanta has hit the Over six times -- the second-fewest in the NFL.

Model pick: The SportsLine model projects one team to score a touchdown more than its season average, and it says one team has a player with nearly a 100% chance of scoring a touchdown. See the NFL projections here.

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys (+6.5, 44)

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

The Commanders have already clinched a playoff berth, and a win would notch them the No. 6 seed. After starting the year 2-8 ATS over its first 10 games, Dallas has gone 4-2 ATS over its last six games. Meanwhile, the last five Commanders games have averaged 56.6 combined points, with four of them going over the total.

Model pick: The SportsLine model says one side of the total hits in nearly 70% of simulations. See which side of the total is a must-back here.

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (-10, 41)



Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

The Packers have already clinched a playoff berth, and they need a win, plus help, in order to get the No. 6 seed. Chicago is on a 10-game losing streak and is 3-6-1 against the spread during the streak. Caleb Williams (67 times sacked) is nine sacks away from tying the single-season record, and he has had a nine-sack game this season.

Model pick: The SportsLine model says one side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time, and one side of the total hits in well over 60% of simulations. See which sides to back here.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts (-4.5, 44)

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

The Colts are the lone team undefeated versus the spread in divisional games this season (5-0). However, the Jags won straight-up when these teams played in Week 5, and Jacksonville has won each of the last three meetings with the Colts.

Model pick: The SportsLine model says the player with the best chance of scoring a touchdown isn't a running back, which could come in handy with anytime touchdown NFL props. See who it is right here.

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots (+2.5, 37.5)



Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS/Paramount+

The Bills have clinched the No. 2 seed, while the Patriots will clinch the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft with a loss. New England has a rest advantage after playing on Saturday, but the Patriots have failed to cover in each of their last seven games when they have more rest than their opponent.

Model pick: The SportsLine model projects one team to score a touchdown less than its season average, and it projects one defense to rack up more Fantasy points than any non-quarterback in this game. See the NFL projections here.

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles (-3, 37.5)

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS/Paramount+

The Eagles have clinched the No. 2 seed. Saquon Barkley needs 101 rushing yards to set the single-season rushing mark, and he had 176 rushing yards -- his second most of the season -- in his first matchup versus his old team. Philly has the second-best spread record in divisional games (4-1), while New York has the second-worst spread record in divisional games (1-4).

Model pick: The SportsLine model says one side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations. See which side of the spread is a must-back here.

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-13.5, 43.5)

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

The Bucs will clinch the No. 4 seed with a win and could land the No. 3 seed with a victory, plus help. Derek Carr (hand) is a game-time decision, and New Orleans is averaging 24.5 points across Carr's 10 starts, compared to 12.3 points in six starts with all other quarterbacks. The Under has hit in each of the Saints' last five games, while the Over has hit in each of the Bucs' last three.

Model pick: The SportsLine model forecasts one side of the spread to hit 60% of the time. See which side of the spread is a must-back here.

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans (-1.5, 37)



Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS/Paramount+

The Texans have clinched the No. 4 seed. Tennessee is 2-14 ATS, clinching the worst spread record by any team since 1970. However, one of those two spread wins came earlier this season versus Houston, and the last three meetings between these teams in Tennessee have all seen 35 or fewer points scored.

Model pick: The SportsLine model says one side of the money line hits almost 60% of the time, and it says one side of the total hits in nearly 60% of simulations. See the two coveted picks here.

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals (-4.5, 42.5)



Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Arizona has allowed two touchdowns to opposing tight ends -- the fewest in the NFL -- while George Kittle has the second-most touchdowns at his position (eight), but could sit with ankle and hamstring injuries. Meanwhile, just three teams have allowed fewer receiving yards to the tight end position than the 49ers, while Trey McBride ranks second at the position in receiving yards (1,081).

Model pick: The SportsLine model says one player will have at least six receptions, while no other players even reach four catches, which could be useful with Fantasy football picks or NFL props. See who it is right here.

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos (-10.5, 40)

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS/Paramount+

The Chiefs have clinched the No. 1 seed, while Denver clinches a playoff berth with a win. Kansas City has rested its starters -- including its starting quarterback -- five times previously in the final game of the regular season under Andy Reid, going 3-2 straight-up and 4-1 ATS in those games. The Broncos (7-0) are the last remaining team that is undefeated as a favorite this season.

Model pick: The SportsLine model says just one player will have more than 60 scrimmage yards as one team's defense will rack up more Fantasy points than any non-quarterback. See the NFL projections here.

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders (+4.5, 41.5)



Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS/Paramount+

The Chargers have already clinched a playoff berth but need a win, plus help, in order to notch the No. 5 seed. Los Angeles is 8-1 ATS versus teams currently without winning records. L.A. has one extra day of rest after playing on Saturday, but the Raiders are an NFL-best 10-1 ATS with a rest disadvantage since 2022.

Model pick: The SportsLine model says the teams will combine for at least nine sacks plus turnovers, which could be beneficial with Fantasy picks. Get the NFL projections here.

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams (+6.5, 38.5)

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

The Rams have clinched a playoff berth but can notch the No. 3 seed with a win, and L.A. is 7-1 versus the spread over these teams' last eight meetings. The Under has also hit in each of their last four matchups. Seattle is coming off its fewest points (six) in a victory in franchise history, while the Rams have allowed nine points or fewer in each of their last three games.

Model pick: The SportsLine model says the top three players in terms of yards from scrimmage will all come from the same team. See the NFL model projections here.

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets (+1, 39)

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

The Dolphins must win, plus get help, to clinch a playoff berth. Tua Tagovailoa (hip) missed last week and is a game-time decision. Aaron Rodgers needs one touchdown pass to become the fifth quarterback in NFL history with 500 passing touchdowns.

Model pick: The SportsLine model forecasts one team's starting quarterback to be held to under 160 passing yards, while neither team averages more than 4.0 yards per carry. Get the NFL projections here.

Sunday Night Football: Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions (-3, 56)



Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC

The winner of this game will clinch the No. 1 seed, while the loser will fall to the No. 5 seed. Detroit has beaten Minnesota in four straight games -- including a 31-29 victory in Week 5 -- and the Lions have also covered in each of the last eight meetings between these teams. Additionally, the Over has hit in the last six matchups, with each of them having at least 50 total points scored.

Model pick: The SportsLine model says one side of spread hits over 60% of the time in an A-rated pick. Get the model's coveted A-rated pick here.