The Week 7 NFL schedule has several interesting quirks which could add a bit more interest to NFL picks. Patriots vs. Titans sees New England on the road for the third straight week, and the Pats, led by former Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel, are 7-point favorites as they look to complete this road trip 3-0. Additionally, the Chiefs fans will get to see their team take part in a 1 p.m. ET kickoff for the only time in the first 11 weeks of the 2025 NFL season. Kansas City is an 11.5-point home favorite, the largest on the board, per the latest Week NFL odds, as the Chiefs host the Raiders.

Then, a Monday night doubleheader sees the Texans visiting the Seahawks in the nightcap at 10 p.m. ET. This is just the second time in the last 20 years that the Texans will play at Seattle, with the home team favored by 3 points. Detroit is -5.5 against the Bucs in the first Monday game. Week 7 NFL picks could account for several factors from recent performance to NFL betting trends to scheduling oddities. All of the updated Week 7 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 7 NFL picks now.

LIMITED TIME: Use promo code CHAMPIONSHIP to get your first month at SportsLine for $1 JOIN NOW.

New users can also target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your initial $5 bet wins + 3 months of NBA League Pass:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 42-25 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 7 NFL odds and NFL betting lines and locked in betting picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $300 in bonus bets instantly at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins:

Top Week 7 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 7 NFL picks is that the Vikings (+1.5, 43.5) cover at home versus the Eagles in a Sunday 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Philly is coming off a mini-bye after playing last Thursday, but Minnesota is coming off a full bye after covering versus Cleveland in Week 5. Covering, or winning, isn't something that the Eagles have done recently as they're 0-2 both against the spread and straight up over their last two games. The Philly offense is in shambles as its two lowest point totals over the last calendar year have come in its two most recent contests.

Since the start of last year, Minnesota has the second-best spread record overall (14-8-1), as well as the second-best spread record at home (7-3). As for the Eagles, they haven't shown a tendency to bounce back versus the line after outright defeats, which is what they're coming off with a Thursday loss to the Giants. Philadelphia is only 3-7 against the spread after a straight-up loss since the start of the 2023 season. The model has Minnesota prevailing versus the spread well over 50% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 7 NFL predictions: the Broncos (-7, 40.5) cover versus the Giants in well over 50% of simulations in an A-rated pick. Bo Nix is a perfect 6-0 against the spread versus NFC opponents in his career and is also 7-1 versus the line as a home favorite. A big part of that is Denver having the most ferocious pass rush the NFL has possibly ever seen. Last year, Denver's 63 sacks were the most in the league and the second-most by any team over the last two decades. This year, Denver is on pace for an NFL record of 85 sacks which would shatter the record of 72 set by the 1984 Chicago Bears.

Now, the Broncos get to face a rookie quarterback in Jaxson Dart who gets sacked at the ninth-highest rate in the league. Dart has looked impressive at home but had three turnovers in his lone road start at New Orleans, which was both a defeat and a spread loss for New York. After taking down one New York quarterback in Justin Fields nine times in Week 6, Denver is projected to take down another, in Dart, at least five times on Sunday, as the Broncos are forecasted to win by double-digits. The model also says the Over hits almost 60% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 7 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 7 NFL schedule and just revealed four teams that win by nearly 70% of simulations, or more, potentially giving you a huge payday. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what Week 7 NFL picks can you make with confidence, and which four teams should you lock in now? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $7,000, and find out.

Week 7 NFL betting odds, lines, live spreads, scores

Get Week 7 NFL picks at SportsLine