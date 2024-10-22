The Week 8 NFL lines give us the biggest favorite of the entire 2024 NFL season, as Detroit is favored by 11 \versus Tennessee. That's just one of many large Week 8 NFL spreads, as five games have one team favored by more than a touchdown. Others include Ravens vs. Browns (+10), Chiefs vs. Raiders (+9.5), Broncos vs. Panthers (+8.5) and Chargers vs. Saints (+7.5). Large NFL betting lines always appeal to even the most casual of sports bettors, so you can expect plenty of Week 8 NFL picks to come from these contests.

Meanwhile, just three contests have a team favored by less than a field goal, and each of them has the road team giving 2.5 points, per the Week 8 NFL odds. The Eagles are favored on the road versus Cincinnati, the Falcons are 2.5-point favorites heading to Tampa, and Bears vs. Commanders has Chicago favored by 2.5 points in the nation's capital. All of the Week 8 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 8 NFL picks now. You can click on any game below to see which way the model is leaning.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 12-5 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 193-134 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 47-27 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 8 NFL odds and NFL betting lines and locked in betting picks for every NFL matchup. You can find them all here or click on any individual game below.

Thursday, Oct. 24

Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams (+3.5, 48)



Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Channel: Prime Video

These teams are at opposite ends when it comes to spread results this season as Minnesota is 5-1 against the spread (ATS), and no NFL team has fewer ATS defeats than the Vikings' one. Meanwhile, the Rams are just 1-5 ATS, and no squad has covered fewer times in 2024 than Los Angeles.

Sunday, Oct. 27

Philadelphia Eagles at Cincinnati Bengals (-2.5, 47.5)



Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS/Paramount+

This will be just the sixth trip to Cincinnati for the Eagles franchise, and it is still searching for its first victory in the Queen City. The Eagles are 0-4-1 all-time in Cincinnati, but the Bengals haven't protected home turf this season. All four of the Bengals' ATS victories in 2024 have come on the road, while all three of their ATS defeats have come at home.

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns (+10.5, 43.5)



Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS/Paramount+

Cleveland is both 3-2 straight-up and against the spread against Baltimore over their last five meetings. These teams have tailed off considerably on defense from last year as Cleveland had the No. 1 total defense but ranks 13th this year. As for Baltimore, it had the NFL's top scoring defense in 2023 but ranks 26th this season.

Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions (-10.5, 45.5)



Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

The Lions are 9-1 ATS over their last 10 regular season games, but Tennessee has owned the recent history of this series. The Titans are both 5-0 outright and versus the spread over these teams last five matchups. In regards to the total, the Over has hit in each of Detroit's last three games, while the Over has also hit in three of Tennessee's last four games.

Arizona Cardinals at Miami Dolphins (-3, 47.5)



Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) is eligible to return, and Miami averages twice as many points (26.8) when he starts, compared to all other Dolphins quarterbacks (13.1) since the 2022 season. The Dolphins have one ATS victory this year, which is tied for fewest in the league, while their games have hit the Over just once, which is also tied for the fewest in the NFL. Meanwhile, Arizona has hit the Under in each of its last three games.

New York Jets at New England Patriots (+7, 41.5)



Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS/Paramount+

Someone's drought has to end in this game as New England is winless both ATS and straight-up over its last six games, while New York is winless versus the spread and straight-up over its last four. In the last 10 meetings between these teams, the team that has outright won has also covered the spread.

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+2.5, 46)



Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

When these teams played in Week 5, Kirk Cousins threw for 509 yards, which was a franchise record, and four touchdowns in a Falcons 36-30 overtime victory. Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield enters Week 8 with an NFL-high of 18 passing touchdowns, including at least three in each of the last three weeks.

Green Bay Packers at Jacksonville Jaguars (+4.5, 51)



Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

The Over has hit in each of the Jags' last three games, while the Under has hit in each of the Packers' last three games. After failing to cover last week versus Houston, Green Bay is now 0-6 ATS in its last six as a favorite versus AFC teams.

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans (-6, 46.5)



Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS/Paramount+

The Colts (6-1) have the best against-the-spread record in 2024, including covering versus the Texans in Week 1. That was one of four straight ATS defeats for Houston to start the year, but it has since covered in three straight entering this divisional contest.

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers (-7.5, 39.5)



Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

The Over has hit in six straight meetings between these teams and in nine of their last 10 matchups. Justin Herbert has increased his attempts, completions and passing yards in each of his last three games, as his 349 yards in Week 7 was his most since Week 3 of the 2023 season.

Buffalo Bills at Seattle Seahawks (+3, 47.5)



Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Both teams are coming off wins of 20-plus points and have highly productive quarterbacks. Geno Smith leads the NFL in passing yards, while Josh Allen leads the league in touchdown-to-interception. This is the teams' first meeting since 2020, but the Over has hit in 10 straight matchups.

Carolina Panthers at Denver Broncos (-8, 43.5)



Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS/Paramount+

Denver is 5-2 all-time versus Carolina, including a victory in Super Bowl 50. Bo Nix is 2-0 ATS as a favorite, and rookie quarterbacks as a whole have covered in 11 straight games when their teams have been favored. As for the Panthers, they are 1-8 both straight-up and ATS over their last nine games.

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders (+9.5, 41.5)



Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS/Paramount+

The Chiefs enter in on a 12-game win streak, but the last team to defeat them was the Raiders in Week 16 of last season. Aidan O'Connell was Vegas' starting quarterback in that game, but he suffered a fractured thumb last week. Patrick Mahomes is 5-0 at Allegiant Stadium, including defeating the 49ers in last season's Super Bowl.

Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders (+2.5, 44)



Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS/Paramount+

The Bears have allowed a league-low 16.2 points per game since Week 12 of last season, while the Commanders have the No. 1 scoring offense of this season at 31.1 points per game. Both teams have five ATS victories this season, with Chicago at 5-1 and Washington at 5-1-1. Jayden Daniels (rib) played just one series in Sunday's win over Carolina, and he's been labeled as week-to-week.

Sunday Night Football: Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers (-4.5, 47.5)



Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC

San Francisco defeated Dallas 42-10 when they met last season, which is the largest 49ers victory in the 40-game history of this series. The Cowboys are coming off a bye, and rest has helped them light up the scoreboard recently. The Over has hit in 11 of their last 12 games following a bye week.

Monday, Oct. 28

Monday Night Football: New York Giants at Pittsburgh Steelers (-6.5, 36.5)



Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC/ESPN

Daniel Jones' 1-14 primetime record is the worst by any starting quarterback since the merger (min. 10 starts). He's gone seven straight primetime starts without throwing a touchdown pass. Meanwhile, Russell Wilson won in his 2024 debut last week, and his 11-5 career record on Monday Night Football is the fourth-best by any quarterback since 2000 (min. 10 starts).

