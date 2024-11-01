The Bears and Cardinals couldn't have had more polar finishes to their games last week, as Chicago lost on last-second Hail Mary to Washington, while Arizona won on a walk-off field goal versus Miami. Riding different waves of emotion, Bears vs. Cardinals takes place on the Week 9 NFL schedule, with the Cardinals 1-point home favorites. That is the slimmest of the Week 9 NFL spreads, per the latest Week 9 NFL odds, while the largest is Ravens vs. Broncos (+8.5, 46.5). These teams have the same 5-3 straight-up records, but the Vegas lines tab Baltimore as the superior squad even though Denver has won and covered in five of its last six games.

That game is one of five that has NFL spreads of at least a touchdown, while Saints vs. Panthers (+7, 43.5) is the only of those five in which the road team is favored. The Saints' six-game losing streak is the longest active in the league, so that Week 9 NFL spread says lots about the destitute Panthers, who lost by 37 to New Orleans in the season-opener. Which teams should get your Week 9 NFL picks? All of the Week 9 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 9 NFL picks now. Plus, get the model's full Week 9 NFL score predictions here.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 9 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 13-5 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 194-134 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 48-27 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 9 NFL odds and NFL betting lines and locked in betting picks for every NFL matchup. You can find them all here.

Sunday, Nov. 3

Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons (-3, 51.5)



Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

While Kirk Cousins has an 8:1 TD:INT against the Bucs this year, that ratio is just 6:6 versus all other teams. Atlanta has hit the Over in four of its last five games, while the Cowboys have gone Under in three of their last four.

Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens (-8.5, 46.5)



Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS/Paramount+

Baltimore brings in the league's No. 1 total offense and No. 2 scoring offense, while Denver counters with a defense that ranks third in both points allowed and yards allowed. The Ravens are stout in one area on defense -- ranking No. 1 against the run -- but they are last in pass defense and have already allowed as many 25-plus yard completions this year (22) as they did all of last season.

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills (-6, 49)



Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS/Paramount+

Buffalo has won five straight games in this head-to-head series, as well as eight straight meetings at home. Miami has covered just once this season, which is tied for fewest in the NFL, while the Bills have covered in each of the last three weeks.

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers (+7, 43.5)



Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS/Paramount+

Carolina (1-7) has the worst against-the-spread (ATS) record in 2024, after also having the ATS record in 2023. New Orleans has lost six straight games outright, going 1-5 ATS over this stretch, including failing to cover in each of its last four games.

Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals (-7, 46.5)



Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

The Raiders are one of two NFL teams ranking among the bottom seven in both scoring offense and scoring defense. Vegas and Cincy have identical ATS records at 4-4, and the same over/under records at 5-3. However, the Bengals are one of two NFL teams that are 0-4 ATS at home in 2024.

Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns (+1.5, 42.5)



Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS/Paramount+

In the second half of last week's win, Jameis Winston had 224 passing yards and three passing touchdowns as the Browns scored 23 points. Deshaun Watson hadn't thrown for 200 yards or three touchdowns in any entire game this year, while Cleveland also hadn't scored 20 points in any game with Watson starting in 2024. L.A. brings the NFL's No. 1 scoring defense into this matchup and is also coming off tying a season-high of 26 points.

Washington Commanders at New York Giants (+4, 44.5)



Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Coming off a Monday night loss, the Giants are 7-4-1 ATS with a rest disadvantage since the start of the 2021 season. Washington is coming off a Sunday victory, and the Commanders are 3-7 ATS with a rest advantage since the start of 2021. Washington defeated New York 21-18 in Week 2, making the Giants the first team in NFL history to score three touchdowns, allow zero touchdowns, and still lose in regulation.

New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans (-3.5, 38)



Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Both teams have just one ATS victory over their last seven games played. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is in concussion protocol after leaving last week's contest in the first half, while Titans quarterback Will Levis (shoulder) has been inactive for the team's last two games.

Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals (-1.5, 44.5)



Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS/Paramount+

Arizona now has consecutive wins on game-winning field goals as time expired and is averaging 22.3 points per game this season. However, Chicago has not allowed more than 21 points in each of its last 13 games, which is the second-longest streak by any team since 2000. This is the NFL's oldest rivalry and is the only featuring teams that remain from the league's inception in 1920.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles (-7.5, 45.5)



Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS/Paramount+

Philly has beaten the Jags in four straight meetings, which includes games in Philadelphia, Jacksonville and London. However, the Eagles (0-2) are one of six teams yet to cover in a home game this season. The Jaguars are averaging 28 points over their last four games, compared to 15 points over their first four games.

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers (+2.5, 48.5)



Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Jordan Love (groin) has been in and out of practice this week, and his backup, Malik Willis, has the highest passer rating (130.3) in the NFL amongst the 42 quarterbacks with at least 35 pass attempts on the season. As for Detroit, it boasts the No. 1 scoring offense, the No. 1 third-down defense, and has the second-best turnover differential (+10) in the league.

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks (+1, 48)



Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

The Rams have dropped their last four road games dating back to 2023 but are 8-2 versus the spread over the last 10 meetings with the Seahawks. Geno Smith leads the NFL in passing yards, attempts and completions, but Seattle's defense is again struggling to contain the ground game. It ranks 29th in run defense after finishing 31st last year and 30th in 2022.

Sunday Night Football: Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings (-5.5, 46.5)



Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC

The Colts have the best ATS record in 2024 (7-1), including covering in six straight games. The Vikings had the league's best ATS record through the first five games of the year, as they covered in each one, but they have lost back-to-back contests both versus the spread and outright, making them 5-2 both ATS and straight-up.

Monday, Nov. 4

Monday Night Football: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Kansas City Chiefs (-8.5, 45.5)



Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC/ESPN

The Chiefs are riding a 13-game win streak, including the postseason, and they are 10-2-1 ATS during this run. Meanwhile, Tampa's ATS record mirrors its straight-up record this season. The four games the Bucs have outright won, they've also covered in, while the four straight-up defeats for Tampa also saw it lose versus the spread. Patrick Mahomes and Baker Mayfield both have an NFL-high of nine interceptions in 2024.

