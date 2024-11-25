Quarterback Jayden Daniels has long been considered the favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. He got his Washington Commanders off to a 7-2 start, and quickly flashed his potential to be one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the NFL, and toughest to contain quarterbacks in the NFL. However, Daniels and the Commanders have now lost three straight games, while another rookie quarterback is beginning to make waves.

The Denver Broncos currently find themselves the No. 7 seed in the AFC with a 7-5 record, and a big reason why has been the play of rookie quarterback Bo Nix. In fact, many are arguing he should be the Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite, and he's now not far off.

Over at DraftKings Sportsbook, Daniels' odds to win Offensive Rookie of the Year have fallen to -135, while Nix is now +110. Daniels was once a very, very heavy favorite.

While Daniels was upset by the Dallas Cowboys as a double-digit favorite this past Sunday, Nix defeated the Las Vegas Raiders by throwing for 273 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions. Nix has now accounted for 20 total touchdowns and just two turnovers over the last 10 games. He's just the sixth quarterback since 2000 to put up those kinds of numbers in a 10-game span.

Nix already has the most passing touchdowns by a Broncos rookie quarterback ever (16), and leads all rookies in total touchdowns with 21. The former Oregon Duck started the season very slow. In Week 1, he recorded the fewest passing yards (138) in a game with 25 passing completions in NFL history, and even threw for -7 yards in the first half of the eventual Week 4 win vs. the New York Jets. But, Nix has quickly evolved into a completely different player, and has been playing some great football. He could end up winning Offensive Rookie of the Year.