A potential Super Bowl preview is taking place in The Bay this Christmas night, as the San Francisco 49ers are hosting Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Many are expecting a close affair between the top two teams from opposing conferences, but no one could guess how the first points of the game would be scored.

On Baltimore's second possession, Jackson dropped back and faced heavy pressure. He continued to drop back into his own end zone, attempted to flip his hips and change direction to the left, but was tripped by an official -- who was caught off guard by Jackson's change of direction and fell on his back.

Jackson was able to get the ball away after hitting the zebra-colored speed bump, but was flagged for intentional grounding. Since the foul occurred in the end zone, the 49ers were awarded two points. Check out what happened, here:

This was certainly not the way Jackson and the Ravens wanted to start this highly anticipated Christmas showdown.