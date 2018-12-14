NFL official fined, reinstated after being accused of using derogatory language toward Bills player

The incident involving Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes and NFL official Roy Ellison has reached a conclusion less than two weeks after Hughes confronted Ellison following the Bills' Week 13 loss to the Dolphins and accused him of calling him a "b----" during the game. Both Hughes and Ellison were reportedly fined.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo, the NFL has reinstated Ellison after placing him on administrative leave and fined him $9,300, the equivalent of one game check. Ellison will return to the field on Sunday, when he'll join the officiating crew for the Giants-Titans game.

The NFL has fined umpire Roy Ellison one game check ($9,300) for his part in an incident involving #Bills DE Jerry Hughes earlier this month, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. Ellison has been reinstated from administrative leave and will work the #Giants-#Titans game this week. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 14, 2018

As Pelissero reported last week, Hughes was also fined for confronting Ellison after the game before making his way to the locker room. Hughes' fine came in at $53,482, which is nearly six times more than Ellison's, but only one-seventh of a game check, per NFL.com.

#Bills DE Jerry Hughes was fined $53,482 for unsportsmanlike conduct stemming from his confrontation last week with official Roy Ellison, who was placed on administrative leave. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 8, 2018

According to The Buffalo News' Vic Carucci, the NFL had fined Hughes $23,152 for using abusive language toward an official and $22,050 for making contact with an official in previous seasons. Those incidents apparently played a role in the NFL's decision to fine Hughes $53,482 this time around, Carucci reported.

It's worth noting that Ellison has also faced similar accusations at early points in his career. In 2013, the NFL suspended him one game without pay for allegedly making a "profane and derogatory" comment toward Redskins left tackle Trent Williams. Pro Football Talk has also reported that Ellison has been previously issued a warning about using abusive language.

The incident in question began immediately after the Bills dropped a heartbreaker to the Dolphins. As Hughes made his way off the field, he confronted Ellison in the tunnel leading to the locker room.

"You called me a b----," Hughes shouted as someone pulled him away. "I'll catch you. Trust me, I'll catch you. I'll catch you. Guarantee it."

What was odd is that Hughes denied the existence of the incident when he spoke with reporters not long after.

Here's the conversation with Jerry Hughes afterwards about confrontation.



When asked specifically about it Hughes repeatedly says "I'd love to see the video." #Bills pic.twitter.com/2IdNoKzy2W — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) December 2, 2018

"Who was angry? I was angry?" he said. "I mean, I lost the game so I'm supposed to be angry. We just played our butts off for four quarters and we came six inches short of winning the football game. So, I think a lot of Buffalo Bills fans are probably upset right now. I mean, that's just the nature of playing sports. Someone is going to win and someone is going to lose."

"Who did? I did? I did what? ... What did I say? If I did go up to the official, what did I say?" he said when asked about the incident. "OK, I'd love to see the video."