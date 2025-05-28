Ranking divisions can be extremely difficult around the NFL, yet there are methods to determine which division is superior. How far do teams in a division advance in the playoffs? How do teams in one division fare against teams in other divisions? What's the overall record in the division?

The playoffs are a typical barometer in determining how good a division is, especially how far a team advances in the postseason. Obviously the Super Bowl champion carries weight, but the resume looks better when beating a divisional opponent deep in the playoffs. Take a look at the Philadelphia Eagles, who defeated the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship -- a conference title game featuring two teams from the same division.

The NFC Championship was certainly a flex for the NFC East, which certainly has a claim as the best division in football. What about the other divisional powers in the NFL? How do they stack up with less than 100 days until the 2025 NFL season kicks off?

In these rankings, we'll access the division by regular-season and postseason success. We'll also look at key offseason moves and how the division improved over the course of the last few months. Interdivisional record also matters as well, as that can play a pivotal tiebreaker in regular-season success.

Here is the offseason edition of the divisional power rankings, which is a template of how things stand in the NFL heading into 2025:

1. NFC East

Combined record: 36-32 (.529 win percentage)

36-32 (.529 win percentage) Interdivisional record: 24-20 (.545)

The division that houses the Super Bowl champion took the title of the best division in the NFL over the past year, yet this was more than the Philadelphia Eagles' success that put the NFC East over the top. The NFC Championship featured NFC East teams in the Eagles and Washington Commanders, who went a combined 6-1 in the postseason (the Commanders' lone playoff loss was to the Eagles). Philadelphia and Washington should be championship contenders again in 2025.

The Dallas Cowboys hired Brian Schottenheimer as coach and have Dak Prescott back healthy, with George Pickens in the fold. The New York Giants are still in a rebuild, but have Abdul Carter on a loaded pass rush with Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux.

The NFC East will be tested with interdivisional matchups against the NFC North and AFC West, but the division looks stronger than it did in 2024.

2. NFC North

Combined record: 45-23 (.661)

45-23 (.661) Interdivisional record: 33-11 (.750)

This was the best regular-season division in the NFL, as the Detroit Lions finished with 15 wins and the Minnesota Vikings ended up with 14. Three teams in the NFC North made the postseason and this was the only division to have three teams win 11+ games. The .750 win percentage outside the division showcased how strong the NFC North was.

The playoffs were a different story, as the NFC North went 0-3 in its three postseason games. All the games were decided by double digits as well, which is why the NFC North didn't take the No. 1 spot.

The Lions should still be a Super Bowl contender, while the Vikings have a loaded roster but an uncertainty with J.J. McCarthy at quarterback. The Green Bay Packers have to beat 11+-win teams and the Chicago Bears should be better with Ben Johnson as coach with a revamped offensive line to protect Caleb Williams.

Playing the NFC East and AFC North will be a good test for the NFC North.

3. AFC West

Combined record: 40-28 (.588)

40-28 (.588) Interdivisional record: 28-16 (.636)

The AFC West sent a surprising three teams to the playoffs last season, showcasing the power of having championship-winning coaches. The Kansas City Chiefs have been at the top of the NFL for the majority of the decade and are the NFL's current dynasty, but the division improved with Jim Harbaugh turning around the Los Angeles Chargers in Year 1 and Sean Payton getting the Denver Broncos back to the playoffs in his second season at the helm.

The Las Vegas Raiders lured Pete Carroll into the AFC West, giving the division four excellent coaches with a Super Bowl or college national championship on their resume. Can the AFC West repeat a strong 2024 in interdivisional games against the NFC East? (AFC West also faces the AFC South).

This division should be competing for the best in football once again in 2025.

4. AFC North

Combined record: 34-34 (.500)

34-34 (.500) Interdivisional record: 22-22 (.500)

Two teams from the division made the postseason last year (Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers), but Baltimore was the only team that was a real threat to win the Super Bowl. The AFC North hasn't had a Super Bowl champion since the Ravens in 2012, and Baltimore has been the division's best shot to win over the last few years.

The Ravens are still in that Super Bowl contender tier, and the Cincinnati Bengals can get there if they make the playoffs (over. 500 but missed the postseason in each of the last two seasons). The Steelers are a borderline playoff team, but need a quarterback as they still await Aaron Rodgers. The Cleveland Browns (3-14) brought this division down, but they are rebuilding.

The AFC North was the best division in football two years ago. They can certainly get to the top spot again.

5. NFC West

Combined record: 34-34 (.500)

34-34 (.500) Interdivisional record: 22-22 (.500)

The NFC West took a hit last season with the San Francisco 49ers and their rash of injuries that spearheaded them into last place in the division. This division, however, is better than many give it credit for.

The Los Angeles Rams were on the verge of the NFC Championship last season, taking the Eagles to the final seconds in the divisional playoffs on the road. The Seattle Seahawks did win 10 games under Mike Macdonald in his first season, but revamped the offense by trading DK Metcalf and Geno Smith -- and pivoted by signing Sam Darnold to play quarterback. The Arizona Cardinals continue to improve under Jonathan Gannon and could be a surprise playoff team.

The NFC West has the potential to be the league's strongest division in 2025. They also get the AFC South and NFC South in interdivisional play, creating a light schedule.

6. AFC East

Combined record: 30-38 (.441)

30-38 (.441) Interdivisional record: 18-26 (.409)

This division is powered by the Buffalo Bills, who have won the division five consecutive years and are one of the best teams in the NFL. Buffalo has carried a division that was weighed down by the rebuilding New England Patriots and the annual failures of the New York Jets. The Miami Dolphins are competitive, but can't seem to get over the hump.

The Patriots are still rebuilding under new coach Mike Vrabel, but appear to be on the right track. The same can be said with the Jets under rookie coach Aaron Glenn. The division is still improving, but appears to be on the upswing. Buffalo still is one of the best teams in the league, reaching the AFC Championship in what was supposed to be a "down" year in 2024.

7. NFC South

Combined record: 28-40 (.412)

28-40 (.412) Interdivisional record: 16-28 (.364)

There isn't much to say about the NFC South, a division where only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers seem to have things figured out. Tampa Bay has ruled this bad division for three consecutive years, but was the first team in the division to win 10 games in a season since 2021.

The Atlanta Falcons are moving on with Michael Penix Jr. after the Kirk Cousins experiment failed and the New Orleans Saints are heading toward a full rebuild (which should have started years ago). How those teams fare will be interesting. The Carolina Panthers improved last season with the development of Bryce Young, but have they improved one of the worst defenses from last year to compete in 2025?

Can the NFC South improve in 2025? The division prospects don't seem too optimistic.

8. AFC South

Combined record: 25-43 (.367)

25-43 (.367) Interdivisional record: 13-31 (.295)

Outside of the Houston Texans, the AFC South was horrible last season. The Tennessee Titans were tied for the worst record in the NFL, and the Jacksonville Jaguars were a disaster from the start. Tennessee has Cam Ward as the No. 1 pick in hopes of turning the franchise around while the Jaguars are building their fortunes around Travis Hunter -- and could be a team to significantly improve in 2025.

The Indianapolis Colts need to figure out the Anthony Richardson situation if they wish to compete for the division, which seems to be the Texans' to lose. How good are the Texans, who have a foundation in place but tore up their entire offensive line?

The AFC South can improve in 2025. The division certainly can't be worse than last year.