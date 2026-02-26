This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

Good morning, sports fans! It's Austin Nivison greeting you on this Thursday morning, and we have a lot to cover. The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine really gets rolling today, stars across multiple sports are dealing with injuries, the NFL trade market will start heating up soon and much more.

Let's get right to it, shall we?

🤕 Five things to know Thursday

Cavaliers star James Harden has a fractured thumb. The Cavs got some bad news when Harden was diagnosed with a fractured right thumb Sidney Crosby will miss at least four weeks after suffering a lower-body injury at the Olympics. Crosby took an awkward hit from Czechia defenseman Radko Gudas in the quarterfinals, and he missed the rest of the tournament. Despite reports that Crosby was close to playing in the gold medal game, the Penguins have placed him on IR, and he is expected to miss at least four weeks Cincinnati is suing former QB Brendan Sorsby after his transfer to Texas Tech. In January, Sorsby received a nice payday when he transferred to Texas Tech, signing a deal reportedly worth more than $4 million. Now, his former team is trying to get the money it believes it's owed. Cincinnati is suing Sorsby for a buyout worth $1 million Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey wants to get a historic payday. It's not often you see kickers trying to throw their weight around at the negotiating table, but Aubrey is not just another kicker. Aubrey's camp has reportedly rejected a deal that would make him the highest-paid kicker in NFL history The Yankees will retire C.C. Sabathia's No. 52. Another former Yankee will be immortalized in Monument Park this summer. The Yankees have announced that they will retire Sabathia's No. 52 on Sept. 26

🏈 Do not miss this: NFL trade candidates

Getty Images

While evaluating the next crop of NFL stars Indianapolis, general managers will also lay the groundwork for trades later in the offseason. With some big names potentially on the trade block, it could be an eventful spring.

Our own Tyler Sullivan highlighted seven notable players who could be on the move. The good news for teams in need of wide receiver help is that there may be a couple proven commodities on the market. Sure, A.J. Brown is in limbo with the Eagles, but Jaylen Waddle may be available as well.

If that is the case, it would make sense for the Dolphins to part ways with their star wide receiver as they begin what could be a lengthy rebuild.

Sullivan: "This will be a multi-year rebuild for the Dolphins, and while moving on from Tua Tagovailoa may be the most likely transaction to come down, we also can't rule out other names departing like Jaylen Waddle. The 27-year-old receiver has been stellar when he's been healthy throughout his career and could command serious trade value if Miami were to put him on the block."

Speaking of trades, Kyler Murray may be looking for a change of scenery. If the Cardinals decided to part ways with Murray, here are five teams that would make ideal landing spots.

The NFL Scouting Combine kicks off for real today, and players will try to show GMs what they can bring to their teams. These 10 players have the most to prove in Indianapolis as things get rolling at Lucas Oil Stadium.

🏀 NBA Power Rankings: Nuggets slipping

Getty Images

The NBA playoff races are heating up, and now is a good time for teams to start playing their best basketball. Right now, the Nuggets would probably settle for above average basketball. Denver is sinking like a stone in our NBA Power Rankings as other West contenders surge. (Of course, these ranking were made before the Nuggets trounced the Celtics by 19 last night.)

But if you were to take the wide view, setting aside that 103-84 victory, you would think getting Nikola Jokić (who went for 30-12-6 last night, by the way) back in late-January would have provided a boost for the Nuggets, but it hasn't. Denver can't beat good teams, and Aaron Gordon's absence has been devastating. Our own Brad Botkin has the details.

Botkin: "They have lost six of 10 since Nikola Jokić returned for the final game of January, and have lost their last seven games against plus-.500 teams. Aaron Gordon's absence is huge. They can't truly contend without him."

Here's a little sneak peek at the top 10, since I'm such a nice guy:

6. Timberwolves (+2)

7. Rockets (+2)

8. Nuggets (-5)

9. Knicks (-2)

10. Lakers (+1)

The Lakers worked their way back into the top 10, but it's time to start looking like a serious title contender. Team president Rob Pelinka will remain in his role, but he doesn't have any excuses left to make.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

📺 What we're watching Thursday

⛳ 2026 Cognizant Classic: Round 1, 2 p.m. on Golf Channel

🏀 Tennessee at No. 6 LSU (W), 6 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Rockets at Magic, 7:30 p.m. on Prime Video

🏀 No. 13 Michigan State at No. 8 Purdue (M), 8 p.m. on Peacock

🏒 Flyers at Rangers, 8 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 No. 23 Georgia at No. 4 Texas (W), 10 p.m. on SEC Network

🏀 Timberwolves at Clippers, 10 p.m. on Prime Video

🏒 Oilers at Kings, 10:30 p.m. on ESPN