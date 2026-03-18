The first week of the new league year did not disappoint. The NFL offseason delivered mayhem including a failed trade and the signings of countless prized free agents, and that was all in the last seven days. Those moves set the stage for the next phase of roster construction -- which takes place next month at the 2026 NFL Draft -- and provided fodder for season predictions.

The headliners stand out from the rest. Trey Hendrickson signing with the Baltimore Ravens on the heels of a stunning trade rejection will go down as one of the biggest storylines of the entire offseason. Mike Evans leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and taking his talents to the NFC West could single-handedly have Super Bowl implications. And those are just two of them.

Name value alone makes some moves bigger than others. When superstars leave one team for another, the whole league takes notice. Under-the-radar transactions can be just as impactful, though, when the right player finds the right team at the right price. There are more than a few of those cases this year, and some hidden gems will not even be obvious until the season gets underway.

Here are the 10 biggest moves of the NFL offseason thus far.

49ers land Mike Evans on bargain contract

It will be bizarre to see Evans play in a uniform other than the Buccaneers', but at least his new team colors are familiar. Evans will suit up for the San Francisco 49ers after opening his career with 12 years in Florida, giving the NFC West contenders a bona fide No. 1 wide receiver as they seek to finally break through for their first Super Bowl under Kyle Shanahan. The 49ers may have pulled off the biggest steal of the offseason in signing Evans to a three-year, $42.4 million deal, which will look even more team friendly if the 32-year-old bounces back from an injury-plagued 2025 season with one of his patented 1,000-yard campaigns.

Ravens nix Maxx Crosby trade to acquire Trey Hendrickson

The Ravens lost in the court of public opinion but won the Hendrickson sweepstakes after calling off an agreed-upon trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. Rather than breaking from franchise tradition and trading away a pair of first-round picks for Maxx Crosby, the Ravens kept that capital in house to instead bring in a similarly disruptive pass rusher via free agency. The optics were horrible, but who can blame Eric DeCosta and the front office for saving a couple of picks when the opportunity presented itself? Hendrickson arrives as a colossal weapon for defensive-minded first-year head coach Jesse Minter.

Rams trade for Trent McDuffie, sign Jaylen Watson

Reconstructing the defensive backfield was priority No. 1 for the Los Angeles Rams after losing Roger McCreary and Cobie Durant, and they could not have been much more effective at filling the gaps at the two cornerback spots. They tabbed a couple of former Kansas City Chiefs as their new starters, first by trading for Trent McDuffie and then by signing Jaylen Watson. Better yet, they were able to lock McDuffie up for the long term with a historic four-year contract that makes him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history. The Rams are clearly going all in on winning a Super Bowl before Matthew Stafford retires.

Chiefs pay up for Kenneth Walker III

Years of toying with the running back position are done. The Kansas City Chiefs finally have a bell cow back. Reigning Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III left the Seattle Seahawks to take on a potentially larger role with the Chiefs and will assume that position on the fourth-largest contract among running backs. The lack of a prolific running game is partially to blame for the Chiefs losing some of their offensive mystique over the last couple of years, so Walker's big-play propensity should help them rekindle that magic -- especially if Patrick Mahomes does not miss a beat after his ACL recovery.

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Kyler Murray takes veteran minimum with Vikings

The Arizona Cardinals' financial liability is the Minnesota Vikings' gain. Because his former team still owes him $36.8 million in guaranteed money this season following his release, Kyler Murray was available on the cheap. Swooping in and finding a highly capable veteran to either compete with J.J. McCarthy or, more realistically, take the job from him altogether could be what it takes for the Vikings to jump into playoff contention in 2026. With Justin Jefferson by his side, Murray should be able to produce among the upper half of NFL quarterbacks so long as he stays healthy.

Bills send picks to Bears for DJ Moore

The Buffalo Bills trading a second-round pick for DJ Moore and a second-rounder drew mixed reviews but could play out better than perceived. While his production regressed in the final two of his three years with the Chicago Bears, Moore still has No. 1 receiver upside and might just be the missing piece for the Bills' offense as Buffalo searches for an elusive Super Bowl for Josh Allen. Moore ceded targets to younger receivers as the Bears constructed their offense of the future, but he should be the primary focus for Allen upon arrival in Buffalo. If he returns to 1,000-yard form, the Bills will be in business.

Bengals shore up defense with Bryan Cook

Defense is the main thing standing between the Cincinnati Bengals and greatness, and they took a few steps toward addressing that deficiency this offseason. Signing Bryan Cook was the most notable of those moves. Cook arrives as one of the NFL's top safeties after posting the second-best missed tackle percentage (4.5%) among those at his position who tallied at least 85 tackles last year, per Pro Football Focus. More help ought to be on the way in the draft, but as far as immediate help is concerned -- and that is what the contention-hungry Bengals need -- this is exactly what the doctor ordered.

Panthers pair up Devin Lloyd and Jaelan Phillips

The Carolina Panthers arguably overpaid for Jaelan Phillips and secured Devin Lloyd on a surprisingly affordable deal. Both contracts were surprising, but it all evens out in the end for a team that needs defensive help if it is to see the whole Bryce Young breakout thing through. Phillips logged an 18.8% pressure rate in his first healthy season since 2022 while Lloyd ranked second in the league last year with five interceptions. If Phillips can stay on the field and Lloyd produces another Pro Bowl season, the Panthers might be a complete enough team to win back-to-back NFC South titles.

John Franklin-Myers reunites with Robert Saleh

Robert Saleh is getting the band back together. Ahead of his first year as Tennessee Titans coach, he not only welcomed some of his old assistants to town but also signed a plethora of his former New York Jets players. Among those familiar faces is John Franklin-Myers, who thrived under Saleh's tutelage in the Big Apple and is part of a complete overhaul of the Titans' defensive front. Franklin-Myers might even be better in his second stint with Saleh after setting career highs in sacks each of the last two years (7.0 in 2024, 7.5 in 2025) with the Denver Broncos.

Tyler Linderbaum resets center market with Raiders

Tyler Linderbaum, this year's top free agent, redefined what is possible for interior offensive linemen. The $27 million he will earn per year with the Las Vegas Raiders is a whopping $9 million more than the NFL's next-highest-paid center will make in 2026. It was a no-brainer signing for Linderbaum and an investment that makes a whole lot of sense for the Raiders. Projected No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza needs a reliable offensive line if he is to develop properly, and second-year running back Ashton Jeanty would benefit greatly from better blocking on the interior.