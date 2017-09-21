NFL on CBS: Beth Mowins sees Browns as team on rise, 'heavy dose' of Colts' Gore

Sunday afternoon will feature a surprisingly compelling matchup between the Colts and the Browns -- not only is Cleveland favored for the first time since 2015, but they are favored in Indianapolis of all places. DeShone Kizer will get his first test against a non-division opponent, while the Colts will try and right the ship after starting the season with a pair of losses.

The announcing crew merits watching as well, as Beth Mowins will become the first female play-by-play announcer in NFL on CBS history when she calls the game.

Mowins, who did a fantastic job in Week 1 during the doubleheader on Monday night, has been calling sporting events for years and has an impeccable resume. She is simply good at what she does. But it's history nonetheless, and to get a perspective on how things are going as she preps, Mowins joined the Pick Six Podcast to talk some football.

The announcer sees the Browns as a team on the rise, a franchise that is building in the trenches to set itself up for the long haul.

"I think they have done a good job of building up front. So you had some draft picks the last couple of years to fortify the defensive line. You had some terrific pickups to fortify that offensive line," Mowins said. "So I think that's a huge step obviously in the NFL to be able to dominate in the trenches from time to time. Certainly to be able to run the ball and stop the run. I think those have been terrific moves for the Browns. I think the draft was huge this year, it's unfortunate they lose Myles Garrett for a while. I think they're making some significant moves and, as is always the case in the NFL, it's that quarterback spot where you have to have the development that you've seen from say, a Derek Carr and not a guy who flashes and then goes sideways.

"Especially in Cleveland where they haven't had consistency at that position in, it's hard to say, a generation now."

Mowins, who also recently appeared on CBS Sports Network's "We Need to Talk," thinks the Colts are probably in a tougher position this weekend, but can turn things around with a "heavy dose" of Frank Gore in the ground game.

"We saw a few years ago, right, when Peyton Manning was there and went out, sort of a similar situation. The wheels came off. I think they've got to be hoping that maybe they can figure out a way to get the ball to their playmakers a little bit better than they have the first couple of weeks," Mowins said. "I wouldn't be surprised at all Sunday to see a heavy dose of Frank Gore and try to find creative ways to get T.Y. Hilton involved more offensively. Defensively it's a unit that's been able to hang -- at least last weekend -- in there with the Cardinals and hopefully they can build off of that. I really think there are some good pieces, albeit a lot of new pieces. I'm not surprised that it may take a couple of weeks to gel.

"They've both got to be coming into this game thinking, this is one we've got to get. This is winnable and we need to be 1-2 on Sunday night."

We also broke down the reception Mowins got after her Monday night appearance, what it was like working with Rex Ryan in the booth and much more.

Sunday will feature another prominent name on the NFL on CBS as well, with Charles Barkley stopping by the studio for the NFL on CBS pregame show.

