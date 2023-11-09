A pair of intriguing quarterback battles will highlight the Week 10 NFL on CBS schedule on Sunday. At 1 p.m. ET, former Ohio State QBs Joe Burrow and C.J. Stroud will meet in Cincinnati in Texans vs. Bengals. Stroud passed for 470 yards and five touchdowns last Sunday, while Burrow leads the league in passer rating since Week 5. Also kicking off at 1 p.m. ET are Steelers vs. Packers and Titans vs. Buccaneers. You may be able to stream your favorite game on Paramount+, so sign up for Paramount+ here. Plus, you can get 30 days completely free with the promo code STREAMNFL (offer expires 12/31/23).

The other high-profile QB matchup in the NFL on CBS Week 10 schedule takes place in Lions vs. Chargers, as Jared Goff and Justin Herbert will share the same field. Both lead top-10 offenses, as the over/under of 48.5 points is not only the highest among the Week 10 NFL on CBS games, but also the highest of any game this week. Chargers vs. Lions kicks off at 4:05 p.m. ET, as does Falcons vs. Cardinals.

Now is the perfect time to sign up for Paramount+ so you can enjoy the NFL on CBS throughout the year and get 30 days free with the promo code STREAMNFL. Every week, you'll be able to start off your NFL Sunday with the pregame crew from NFL Today on Paramount+, followed by the NFL on CBS broadcast available in your area. With CBS broadcasting Super Bowl 58 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in 2023, a Paramount+ subscription means that you'll also be able to live stream the biggest game of the year from anywhere.

2023 NFL on CBS broadcast schedule (all times ET)

WEEK 1 - SUNDAY, SEPT. 10 CBS DOUBLEHEADER Cincinnati at Cleveland 1:00 Tampa Bay at Minnesota 1:00 Tennessee at New Orleans 1:00 Houston at Baltimore 1:00 Philadelphia at New England 4:25 Miami at LA Chargers 4:25 Las Vegas at Denver 4:25

WEEK 2 - SUNDAY, SEPT. 17 CBS DOUBLEHEADER Kansas City at Jacksonville 1:00 Baltimore at Cincinnati 1:00 LA Chargers at Tennessee 1:00 Las Vegas at Buffalo 1:00 NY Jets at Dallas 4:25 Washington at Denver 4:25

WEEK 3 - SUNDAY, SEPT. 24 New England at NY Jets 1:00 Denver at Miami 1:00 Tennessee at Cleveland 1:00 Indianapolis at Baltimore 1:00 Buffalo at Washington 1:00 Carolina at Seattle 4:05

WEEK 4 - SUNDAY, OCT. 1 Miami at Buffalo 1:00 Denver at Chicago 1:00 Baltimore at Cleveland 1:00 Pittsburgh at Houston 1:00 Las Vegas at LA Chargers 4:05

WEEK 5 - SUNDAY, OCT. 8 CBS DOUBLEHEADER Baltimore at Pittsburgh 1:00 New Orleans at New England 1:00 Tennessee at Indianapolis 1:00 Kansas City at Minnesota 4:25 NY Jets at Denver 4:25

WEEK 6 - SUNDAY, OCT. 15 Seattle at Cincinnati 1:00 Indianapolis at Jacksonville 1:00 Washington at Atlanta 1:00 Carolina at Miami 1:00 New England at Las Vegas 4:05

WEEK 7 - SUNDAY, OCT. 22 CBS DOUBLEHEADER Washington at NY Giants 1:00 Buffalo at New England 1:00 Cleveland at Indianapolis 1:00 LA Chargers at Kansas City 4:25 Green Bay at Denver 4:25

WEEK 8 - SUNDAY, OCT. 29 CBS DOUBLEHEADER NY Jets at NY Giants 1:00 New England at Miami 1:00 Jacksonville at Pittsburgh 1:00 Atlanta at Tennessee 1:00 Cincinnati at San Francisco 4:25 Kansas City at Denver 4:25 Baltimore at Arizona 4:25

WEEK 9 - SUNDAY, NOV. 5 Seattle at Baltimore 1:00 Chicago at New Orleans 1:00 Arizona at Cleveland 1:00 Tampa Bay at Houston 1:00 Indianapolis at Carolina 4:05

WEEK 10 - SUNDAY, NOV. 12 Green Bay at Pittsburgh 1:00 Tennessee at Tampa Bay 1:00 Houston at Cincinnati 1:00 Detroit at LA Chargers 4:05 Atlanta at Arizona 4:05

WEEK 11 - SUNDAY, NOV. 19 CBS DOUBLEHEADER Pittsburgh at Cleveland 1:00 Las Vegas at Miami 1:00 Tennessee at Jacksonville 1:00 Arizona at Houston 1:00 NY Jets at Buffalo 4:25 Seattle at LA Rams 4:25

WEEK 12 - THURSDAY, NOV. 23 THANKSGIVING DAY Washington at Dallas 4:30

WEEK 12 - SUNDAY, NOV. 26 CBS DOUBLEHEADER Pittsburgh at Cincinnati 1:00 Jacksonville at Houston 1:00 Tampa Bay at Indianapolis 1:00 Buffalo at Philadelphia 4:25 Kansas City at Las Vegas 4:25

WEEK 13 - SUNDAY, DEC. 3 LA Chargers at New England 1:00 Arizona at Pittsburgh 1:00 Indianapolis at Tennessee 1:00 Carolina at Tampa Bay 1:00 Denver at Houston 4:05

WEEK 14 - SUNDAY, DEC. 10 CBS DOUBLEHEADER Houston at NY Jets 1:00 Indianapolis at Cincinnati 1:00 Jacksonville at Cleveland 1:00 Tampa Bay at Atlanta 1:00 Buffalo at Kansas City 4:25 Denver at LA Chargers 4:25

WEEK 15 - SUNDAY, DEC. 17 NY Jets at Miami 1:00 Houston at Tennessee 1:00 TBD 1:00 Washington at LA Rams 4:05 San Francisco at Arizona 4:05

WEEK 16 - SUNDAY, DEC. 24 Washington at NY Jets 1:00 Seattle at Tennessee 1:00 Cleveland at Houston 1:00 Jacksonville at Tampa Bay 4:05

WEEK 16 - MONDAY, DEC. 25 CHRISTMAS DAY Las Vegas at Kansas City 1:00

WEEK 17 - SUNDAY, DEC. 31 CBS DOUBLEHEADER New England at Buffalo 1:00 Miami at Baltimore 1:00 Las Vegas at Indianapolis 1:00 Atlanta at Chicago 1:00 Carolina at Jacksonville 1:00 Cincinnati at Kansas City 4:25 LA Chargers at Denver 4:25