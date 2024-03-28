The NFL will see a lot of changes next season, from new kickoff formations, to a third challenge and the banishment of the hip-drop tackle, just to name a few. Another change will involve the officiating crew.

The referees will explicitly cite the replay assistant, when a replay is called for, starting this season.

NFL Competition Committee chairman Rich McKay said the referee will give a detailed explanation of the ruling changes after consulting the replay assistant, per NBC Sports.

"We used to say, when the referee would come and face you and say, 'After discussion it was determined there was no intentional grounding,'" McKay said. "You're gonna change this year. When the replay assistant actually does say something or impact the referee, the referee is going to say, "After consultation with the replay assistant the flag is picked up."

McKay said the goal is to inform the fans exactly what is going on during the game, to lessen any confusion.

"We're gonna try to make it clear to you at home and you in the stadium what's going on because … it's one thing for the people at home to begin to think things, but people in the stadium don't know either," McKay said. "So our idea was to be very clear and very transparent on what is impacting the call and why."

Referees often receive vitriol from fans, and sometimes even players, especially when calling big games. There are countless examples of the officiating crew not getting something right or making a controversial call. The more the process is streamlined, the less mistakes will happen.