Thanksgiving is finally here, and that means the family gets to gather around the table and share one thing we all know and love …football games with stakes! If we include the Thanksgiving Eve game between the Packers and Rams and the Black Friday game between the Steelers and Broncos, all five Thanksgiving Eve/Day/Black Friday games have major implications for both the AFC and NFC playoff races. Some of the league's best are playing on Turkey Day, so just for you, I've put together a special Thanksgiving plate of matchups to watch for on Thanksgiving Day. Let's hop in and establish some fun!

Bears at Lions

Thursday, 1 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

In this game between two divisional heavyweights, we're going to focus on the trenches when the Lions have the ball. Since adding DT Jeffrey Simmons, the Bears' defense has taken a major leap in efficiency. According to TruMedia, the Bears have the 4th-best Defensive EPA per play and Defensive Success Rate since Week 8, and a large part of that is Jeffrey Simmons lifting the Bears' defense to new heights. What's really stood out is that with Simmons on the field, Bears' defensive coordinator Dennis Allen can really unlock his Rolodex of coverages on 3rd down without resorting to blitzing as much. Before Simmons came around, the Bears had a 39.3% blitz rate on 3rd down, and when they didn't blitz, their 43.2% pressure rate was 15th in the NFL. Since adding Simmons, their blitz rate on third down has dropped to 25.7%, while their pressure rate without blitzing has risen to 46.2%. With Simmons on the field, Allen can use those blitz looks to scheme up 1v1 chances for Simmons, or force teams to show attention to him that frees up his teammates.

Take this play against the Saints as an example. It's 3rd and 4, and the Bears line up in a BOSS (Big On Same Side) front, meaning three of their defensive linemen (including Simmons) are lined up on the defense's right, and LB TJ Edwards is lined up over the right guard. In this moment, the Saints are forced to slide the protection to the three defensive linemen and leave the right guard to block Edwards. At the snap, Allen changes the picture, dropping Edwards and giving Simmons a 1v1. Simmons wins instantly and forces Shough out of the pocket and into a pass short of the sticks.

This will be Simmons and the Bears' biggest test since the trade, as they face a Lions offense that has been hitting all the right notes. Since their last loss in week four, the Lions are fourth in the NFL in Offensive Success Rate, fifth in EPA per play and fifth in points per drive. Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing has done a really good job of mixing in his own unique flavors to the Detroit offense, but what I really think has helped the most is the offensive line stability and growth. Penei Sewell has fully settled in at left tackle, Christian Mahogany has taken back over at left guard after a suspension and center Juice Scruggs has rebounded from his rough play early in the season to provide stability after starter Cade Mays got hurt. Petzing has gotten creative with his pass protection around Goff (see: the Minnesota game), but the step up in pass pro is due to the overall quality of the OL and some impressive blocks by Jahmyr Gibbs and Sione Vaki.

Against the Bucs, Goff and the Lions absolutely ripped passes down the seams of the defense, and the pass protection did their job to let those chunk plays happen. This one is a five-out play, where all five eligible receivers are out into the passing concept if Vaki doesn't get a blitzer. Look at how pristine this pocket is. Mahogany takes his man and deposits him across the formation as well.

This game is going to be all about trench warfare, as the good Lord intended. There's definitely going to be a lot of points, but when you watch this game as you sit down for your first plate of food, keep an eye on the offensive line for the Lions as they try to handle the Jeffrey Simmons problem.

Eagles at Cowboys

Thursday, 4:30 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

This one doesn't quite have the same juice we might've thought it would coming into the season — it doesn't even have the same juice we thought it would a month ago. But it's a rivalry game nonetheless, and for the Cowboys it's a chance to stay alive in their hopes of winning the division. These teams have played before this season, and while some of the faces might look different, the objective for Dallas remains the same:

Since the win against the Eagles, the Cowboys have run for over 100 yards twice in four games, and since Week 8 Dallas is fifth in EPA per designed rushing attempt (which excludes scrambles) and rushing Success Rate. Part of this emergence has been the offensive line play, which came into the season as a strength and has weathered injuries to get better at the right time. But the other part of it is Brian Schottenheimer getting a little more creative with his run schemes. Through the first seven weeks of the season, Dallas felt like their offense was static. Since Week 8, their motion rate at the snap has ticked up, and it especially has jumped up in the run game. The motion usage and creativity were on display when Kavontae Turpin ran in a 22-yard touchdown against the Titans. Turpin is lined up in the backfield, and the RB goes in orbit motion around him. Then, Dallas runs pin and pull to get their linemen in space against cornerbacks. Advantage: Dallas.

Philadelphia is coming off one of their best performances against the run, holding the Steelers to their lowest success rate on designed carries since the first game of the season. What was most impressive about the performance was their tackling, especially by the linebacker group. Pittsburgh's offense relies heavily on yards after the catch and yards after contact, and in their game against the Eagles, they only had one tackle avoided on rushing attempts and 1.80 yards after contact per carry. The Eagles rely heavily on their linebackers to flow fast to the ball in the run game; living in light run boxes requires your linebackers to be real players.

Outside of Zack Baun, it hasn't always been perfect, but LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. might've played one of his best career games. He was decisive and fast, filling the run and making a bunch of splash plays in space.

Second-year LB Jihaad Campbell hasn't been as consistent, but even he had his flashes on Sunday. If you're looking to watch something, anything during this game, look at how the Cowboys run the ball against an Eagles front coming off a really good performance.

Chiefs at Bills

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. on NBC (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The nightcap might be the most anticipated game of the Thanksgiving Day festivities, as we get another battle between two of the best QBs of the 2020s. Kansas City heads to Buffalo in a game that could also decide home-field advantage in the AFC. The biggest matchup is obviously going to be which defense can slow down the opposing QB, but for this one I'm choosing to focus on the Bills' defense, which is playing sound football, going up against a now-multifaceted Kansas City offense.

Very slowly, the Chiefs' passing game has rounded into form since their week seven debacle against the Seahawks. Since Week 8, the Chiefs are fifth in the NFL in Success Rate and fourth in the NFL in EPA per play, but if you just take their passing offense since adding WR Josh Downs, the number goes to a 52.6% Passing Success Rate and their EPA per pass has jumped up from 0.17 to 0.22. What Downs has given the Chiefs is another savvy route runner who easily finds holes in zones and creates separation when the Chiefs need him to. Downs is third on the Chiefs in targets since being traded to Kansas City, and you can feel his presence on the field when finding holes in zones.

This was a fun play for Downs that highlights his ability to find holes in zone coverage and make himself available. The Cardinals are running Cover 6, with the Cover 2 corner to Downs' side. Kansas City is running a Sail concept, with Downs running the "sail" part of the route. Instead of running into the coverage, Downs sits and finds the hole between the two defenders as the go route clears the outside cornerback. Results in an easy first down for the Chiefs.

On the flip side, the Bills' defense hasn't allowed a touchdown on 43 straight possessions, one shy of an NFL record set in 2019 by the New England Patriots. Yes, the offenses they've played haven't been super impressive, but what they've done to get their secondary turned around is pretty notable. Through the first seven weeks, the Bills were a Cover 3 and Quarters team, asking their DBs to match and communicate as routes were being passed off. Since week 8, they've played much more Cover 2 as their changeup to Cover 3, meaning fewer guys have to run and match and more guys using physicality at the line of scrimmage and driving on routes quickly.

I think this fits more of the personnel that the Bills have. I've always loved CB Christian Benford in more of a physical, press alignment to get eyes and hands on the receiver, and rookie CB Davison Igbinosun is tailor-made for that style of football. The trade for S Amani Hooker gives them a playmaker on the back end, and everything is tied together much more. Again, this is against the Dolphins, but this is good work by the Bills, rotating into an inverted Cover 2.

In a season where there's so much parity, having Bills-Chiefs be a massive game feels right. Both teams are angling for the top seed in a loaded conference, with offenses that are peaking at the right time. It's the perfect ending to an awesome day of football. Happy Thanksgiving, y'all.