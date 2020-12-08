With the coronavirus pandemic forcing the NFL to alter teams' schedules, the Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys will collide in a rare Tuesday night game at M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens (6-5) and Cowboys (3-8) were originally scheduled to play last Thursday, but the game was moved after Baltimore's Thanksgiving game against Pittsburgh was delayed. This will be the first Tuesday game in the history of both franchises.

Ravens vs. Cowboys spread: Baltimore -7.5

Ravens vs. Cowboys Over/Under: 45.5

Ravens vs. Cowboys moneyline: Baltimore -345, Dallas +285

BAL: Ravens rank third in rushing (157.6 yards per game)

DAL: LB Jaylon Smith is tied for sixth in tackles (100)

Why the Ravens can cover

Baltimore should have more players available than it did against Pittsburgh. Assuming they pass COVID-19 protocol, quarterback Lamar Jackson, running backs Mark Ingram, J.K. Dobbins, centers Matt Skura and Patrick Mekari, outside linebackers Pernell McPhee and Jihad Ward and defensive lineman Calais Campbell could all play against the Cowboys. Those players represent a significant number of snaps on both sides of the ball.

In addition, the Ravens are set up to have a strong game on the ground. They average 157.6 rushing yards per game, which ranks third in the league. They'll face a Dallas defense that's the league's worst against the run, allowing 156.4 rushing yards a game.

Why the Cowboys can cover

Wide receiver Amari Cooper remains a threat on the outside. Despite spotty quarterback play since the season-ending injury to Dak Prescott, the Dallas receiver still ranks eighth in the NFL in receptions (71). Over the last two games, he has 12 catches for 193 yards and a touchdown.

In addition, the Cowboys face a Baltimore team that has struggled moving the ball in the last month. During the Ravens' three-game losing streak, they have averaged just 294.0 yards and 18.3 points per game. Only six teams have averaged fewer in both categories.

