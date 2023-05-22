With the 2023 season inching closer, NFL owners will vote on several items this week at the league's annual spring meeting. One item that is not expected to be voted on, however, is an onside kick alternative, according to NFL Media.

Back in March, NFL owners reportedly tabled the Eagles' proposal of a fourth-and-20 onside kick alternative. Such talks have since stalled to the point that it is not expected to be voted on this week.

Last year, NFL teams attempted 56 onside kicks, according to The Football Database; the kicking team successfully recovered only three of those. Despite these odds, league owners apparently don't feel an alternative is yet necessary.

An alternative similar to the one the Eagles proposed already exists in both the USFL and the XFL. In both leagues, a team that scores has the option of trying to keep the ball by converting a fourth-and-long play from its own 25-yard-line. The USFL requires the scoring team to convert a 4th-and-12 play. XFL teams have to convert a 4th-and-15 play in order to maintain possession.

Daryl Johnston, the USFL president who won three Super Bowls as a member of the Dallas Cowboys, said the USFL's onside kick alternative was inspired by the NFL's onside kick. Johnston said the USFL's 4th-and-12 success rate is roughly 9 to 12%, which is what the NFL's onside success rate used to be when teams were able to overload one side of the line of scrimmage.

"It was an extremely violent and dangerous play," Johnston said of the old onside kick in an interview with CBS Sports. "I played that tackle position on the front line and took some of the biggest hits I've taken in my career defending the onside kick."

While the NFL's modern onside kick is safer, Johnston said a successful conversion is nearly impossible. That's why he was a proponent of the Eagles' 4th-and-20 proposal.

The onside kick will apparently stay the same, but the NFL's owners will vote on several other items. Several of the expected topics will center around special teams, including a possible vote on whether or not to place all kickoff fair-catches on the 25-yard-line. The owners have approved a bylaw allowing a third quarterback to be active without using a roster spot.